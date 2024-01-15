Tour for people with “dementia” to embrace the future of “elderly people” in the city.

#Tour #people #dementia #embrace #future #elderly #people #city

A “new style” of tourism for people with “dementia” – accepting “hundreds of millions” who may come to use our services!

Dementia – Memory loss-friendly tourism is on the rise By adding novelty exercise And the socialization of this journey can benefit many of the 55 million people living with dementia worldwide.

Scott Cooper, a 66-year-old Australian, is suffering from memory loss too quickly. Yet he continues to travel the world to fight dementia. Cooper and his wife, Jill, visit their daughter in Canada twice a year and regularly explore Australia, one of the few destinations that has begun to accommodate travelers with dementia. which affects remembering, thinking, and behavior

Cooper said tours like this make him “There is an opportunity to continue living happily,” even though “traveling can be stressful at times. But it can also be stimulated by enjoying new experiences,” he said, adding that “It takes a lot of energy. So it keeps me active both physically and mentally.”

Scientists estimate that by 2050, approximately 153 million people around the world will suffer from dementia. which is a type of neurological disease It often occurs in the elderly. It causes memory loss, confusion, depression, apathy, and mood swings.

But it can be alleviated by socializing. exercise Create mental agility and obtaining vitamin D from exposure to sunlight

In a recent study involving more than 100 hundred people with dementia in China, it was pointed out that Traveling can help people with dementia. Because it stimulates the perception and senses from sights, smells, tastes and new social encounters.

Elder care experts say most tourist attractions ignore tourists with dementia. But this is slowly changing, with Australia, Canada, the UK And the United States has published guidance on creating dementia-friendly travel.

Meanwhile, tourists with dementia can enjoy the attractions. and activities designed for them, from coffee shops to sensory trails. and art activities

How can traveling help people with dementia?

“Every travel experience has an element of expectation and planning. Both of these stimulate brain function,” said Jun Wen, a tourism professor at Edith Kowan University. And one of the researchers of the latest study said “Exercise is often a key component of the travel experience. and is often included in dementia intervention plans.”

Traveling also helps people with these conditions boost their confidence. stimulate memories and create a sense of independence. Professor Warren Harding, a dementia care expert at Macquarie University in Australia, said: “Tourism offers a promising complement to existing interventions. It’s not pharmacology (use of medicine),” he said. “It’s not treatment. But it can provide significant emotional and social benefits.”

Professor Harding tells of his own experience. Having traveled with his late mother many times while she was suffering from dementia. With careful travel planning He is therefore able to reduce the mother’s stress and anxiety. He scheduled the outing during Mom’s most alert time of the day. Keep meal, sleep, and medication times consistent with your home routine.

And make sure moms bring their ID as well as their accommodation details in case they get separated. “We were then able to share photos and (travel) stories that supported the memories,” Professor Harding said.

Dementia friendly travel experiences

in Western Australia More than 20 locations host events. A “memory cafe” where people with dementia gather over morning tea. Meanwhile in Sydney The Australian Museum of Contemporary Art also held a class during which students discussed the meaning of the artwork. They will receive materials for creating their own works at home. (Encourage patients to use their thoughts independently)

Australia’s first dementia-friendly sensory journey opens in 2021 at a park in the Vuvukarang region. near Melbourne city This 0.6 mile (almost 1 kilometer) long trail winds through lush forests that are home to kangaroos and wallabies. Designed by the Victorian Government with input from people living with dementia and their carers.

There are nine rest stops for people with disabilities and assistance dogs, as well as several meeting places. Visitors can gather to listen to music and share stories and impressions of the landscape. These routes can “It stimulates positive memories, feelings and emotions,” said Maree McCabe, CEO of Dementia Australia.

“This project aims to create a safe space for people living with dementia. It is also an example of how other communities can create similar paths,” added Maccabee.

in the united kingdom The Dementia Friendly Travel Guide is over 30 pages long, published by government departments ‘Visit England’ and ‘Visit Scotland’, which explains how tourism businesses can improve their services for customers living with dementia. For example, changing the bathroom to be easily accessible. clear sign Discounts for caregivers and a list of appropriate local attractions.

Dementia Australia, the Alzheimer Society of Canada and the Alzheimer’s Association in the United States They have created similar manuals. And in these countries there are more and more tourist attractions, such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Educators are available to guide visitors with dementia through art lessons.

More than a dozen museums, galleries and nature centers across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee and Colorado have joined Spark!, a cultural program that offers workshops for people living with dementia.

England’s National Museum, Liverpool, also offers a variety of services for visitors, including tours. Guided “memory walk” through the city’s historic sites Group sleep remembrance activities and activities for children with grandparents

In the years to come Elderly care experts hope that people like Scott and Jill Or will Cooper get an easier time off? and create memories from their travels, no matter how long they stay.

