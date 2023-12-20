Tour of Groningen: London in the Christmas spirit? How about Groningen?

#Tour #Groningen #London #Christmas #spirit #Groningen

Yesterday, 9:00 PM 1 minute reading time

Uncle Loeks’ Christmas Pear! © Sceafa Studios/Instagram

It’s really possible and we prove it today: a series of beautiful Christmas pictures from the province without the large decorated Christmas ball from DOT in City.

This article may take longer to load due to all the social media posts. Don’t see any messages? In the app, go to More –> Settings –> Privacy –> Accept all.

We don’t have to go to London for this.

And what did you think of this? It looks like it came straight out of a Charles Dickens book.

We are not the only ones who are impressed by our own province.

4) Driving home for Christmas

What a nice idea, a photo advent calendar.

5) From red light district to cozy Christmas corner

That wreath makes it complete.

But still ‘normal’ in the city.

Charles Dickens is not just about lovely pictures. How about the ghosts in A Christmas Carol? There is a role for these trees in such a Christmas horror story.

8) And while we’re at it

This picture of a misty Noorderplantsoen also fits into such a scary story.

9) Peerd in Christmas mood

And see Uncle Loeks wearing the Santa hat.

Sometimes it’s the little things.

Photographer Mr of Colors looks beyond Christmas. He looks back on his past year.

Also Read:  La Redoute 2023 sales: my selection for the home

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
Posted on
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
Posted on
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Posted on
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News