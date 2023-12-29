Tour start in Oberstdorf – Deschwanden and Ammann with a solid performance – Wellinger wins – Sport

#Tour #start #Oberstdorf #Deschwanden #Ammann #solid #performance #Wellinger #wins #Sport

Gregor Deschwanden and Simon Ammann, 15th and 21st, ensure a good start from a Swiss perspective at the start of the Four Hills Tournament.

Andreas Wellinger jumps to a home victory in front of 25,000 fans in Oberstdorf.

The German prevailed ahead of the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi and the World Cup leader Stefan Kraft from Austria.

The cheering in the finish area knew no bounds – in front of an impressive backdrop and 25,000 fans, Andreas Wellinger jumped to his home victory at the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 2018 Olympic champion relegated the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi and the Austrian World Cup leader Stefan Kraft to the remaining places with a final jump of 139.5 meters.

Gregor Deschwanden had little luck with the circumstances. He was highly motivated after a disappointing qualification in the knockout duel against the Slovenian Timi Zajc and got a taste of the top 10 after a strong jump on 124 meters (intermediate place 11).

A strong tailwind – the most difficult conditions for all 30 final jumpers – allowed him to get back to the ground quite quickly at the end (122 meters). The 32-year-old from Horw should still be somewhat satisfied with 15th place.

Jubilant Ammann narrowly misses the top 20

Simon Ammann was extremely happy at the finish – the 42-year-old cheered after the final like he did in his best times. The veteran actually managed a good performance, his jump of 134 meters was enough for 21st place. The 25th tour participant must have been particularly happy about qualifying for the final – in the knockout round he beat the favorite Daniel Tschofenig (AUT).

The other two Swiss did not qualify for the finals. Remo Imhof was narrowly denied such a place in the final in the knockout duel against Domen Prevc (SLO). He lost the round and narrowly missed out on one of the 5 lucky loser places despite finishing in 29th place. Killian Peier disappointed against Dawid Kubacki (POL) and had no chance.

A bitter setback for the defending champions

The numerous fans in Oberstdorf experienced the biggest surprise in the knockout round. Egner Halvor Granerud (NOR), the dominant overall winner at the Four Hills Tournament last year, lost in a duel with the Italian Giovanni Bresadola.