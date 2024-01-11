Tourism is riding the wave of success

Another good mark for the Madagascar destination. The British Magazine Bradt Travel Guides mentioned Madagascar among the best places to travel in an article entitled “The Best Places to Travel in 2024”. The Magazine presents the Big Island in its best aspects. By highlighting its natural wealth, its unique ecosystem in the world as well as its cultural variety.

Affected by the health crisis of 2020-2021, tourist activities were able to resume little by little thanks to the frank collaboration of the Ministry of Tourism with professional associations, air carriers and all other bodies revolving around this sector.

2023 was marked by multiple promotional actions for the destination, both externally and internally. According to the Ministry of Tourism in a detailed report, “twenty specialized international magazines devoted numerous pages to Madagascar. The Big Island was the guest of honor at the Budapest International Trade Fair, and a partner country in Poznan, Poland. Which confirms the search for new customer niches. Ninety-three tour operators and travel agencies responded to the eductour. Two hundred and sixty-three opening authorizations were issued and ninety-two licenses granted for tourism investments. At the end of these efforts, 222,848 tourist arrivals were recorded in 2023.

Eric Ranjalahy