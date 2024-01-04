Tourist follows Nigella in Amsterdam: ‘Everyone wants the same as her’ | Domestic

#Tourist #Nigella #Amsterdam #Domestic

Amsterdam – She loves Amsterdam during the Christmas period. World-famous British television chef Nigella Lawson put our capital in the spotlight for her Christmas episode, which aired on the BBC on December 21. This is noticeable at the cheese shop De Kaaskamer in the Runstraat. “British tourists come to buy exactly the same cheeses as them.”

Lawson cooked a menu inspired by Dutch cuisine, but in her special she also visits two entrepreneurs: the Cheese Room and Het Oud-Hollandsch Snoepwinkeltje. “Many additional tourists come by and ask for exactly the same cheeses as they do,” says employee Jabrol. “Many British, but also Dutch.”

Nigella’s cheeses are Skylger, a cheese from Terschelling, the raw milk farmer’s cheese Remeker and an aged goat’s cheese. “A very good choice too.”

Not a regular customer

Whether the British TV chef, as she says, is a ‘regular customer’ at the cheese shop in the Nine Streets, the popular shopping area between the canals? “Of course not, she lives in Great Britain,” laughs employee Tonny. “But when she is here she always comes by. We’ve definitely seen her before, so it was no surprise that she came here with the film crew.”

It provides some extra traffic, but the cheese shop, which has been in Runstraat for 35 years, does not yet have to manage TikTok queues like Fabel Friet’s neighbors. “We wouldn’t want that either. It must also remain fun for the neighborhood.”

Drop van Nigella

The Oud-Hollandsch Snoepwinkeltje in Tweede Egelantiersdwarsstraat has been busy since Nigella visited the business, owner Mariksa Schaefer, who is currently on holiday for a few weeks, previously told RTL. Customers from home and abroad are arriving both in store and online. “Everyone wants Nigella’s licorice.”

In her case, these are soft-sweet canal houses and caramel sticks, although the TV chef herself was actually more pleased with really salty sal ammoniac. However, it is not available in Great Britain, so it did not make it into the Christmas special.

