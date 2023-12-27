Tourist staying near Ferma Dacilor: I found out the number of dead earlier. Everyone knew: the child didn’t come out, my husband didn’t come out

#Tourist #staying #Ferma #Dacilor #number #dead #earlier #knew #child #didnt #husband #didnt

Date of update: 26/12/2023 22:00 Date of publication: 26/12/2023 22:00

At least 6 people died in the fire at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse. Photo: Digi24

The shocking testimonies from the inferno at Tohani, where the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse burned like a torch. A tourist who was staying at a nearby cottage told Digi24 that she was woken up by the alarms of the fire engines, which came to put out the flames. 6 people died in the fire and 2 are still missing.

Mariana Pandele: We were accommodated in cottages. We were a group of 10 friends and we were accommodated in cottages that were put into use right then. I had originally made a reservation for the main building, but there were friends, relatives, I don’t know. We agreed to stay in the houses.

In the morning I heard the fire and rescue sirens. We woke up, but by the time we undressed, our friends were already knocking on the door and told us that the guesthouse was on fire. I sleepily opened the door and saw that there was an extensive fire, a violent fire, black smoke, burning fire.

We were a little scared. The first time we said to call 112, but there were already many cars.

We packed our bags and asked ourselves what we could do to help, but we didn’t have anything, because there was a violent fire, there was an anthill of people there, they were running.

An employee came to ask us if we had panic attacks, if we needed rescue. Before the boy came, another mother came with a child, she called the family of our friends, the poor thing was shocked, that she wanted to leave the child for a while, to go save another child.

I found out the number of dead earlier, because everyone knew: my child didn’t come out, my husband didn’t come out. There were young people who were crying.

The tragedy happened in Prahova county, on the second day of Christmas. “Ferma Dacilor”, a boarding house in Gura Vadului, was destroyed on Tuesday morning. Six people died and 2 others are missing and wanted by the authorities.

At the time of the fire, there were 26 people in the boarding house who participated in a party. 18 managed to evacuate in time. Two people, a child and an adult, were injured.

The building did not have a fire permit, and in 2019 checks were made, at which time several irregularities were found and 6 warnings were given.

