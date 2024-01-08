Tourists trapped in a cave in Slovenia were rescued

#Tourists #trapped #cave #Slovenia #rescued

Divers entered the Krizna cave in southwestern Slovenia on Monday to try to rescue five people who were trapped inside due to sudden downpours on Saturday, reports.

In the cave, two leaders and a family of three are waiting for the rescuers, who were supposed to return by three on Saturday afternoon from the routes that can only be visited by boat, but due to the increased water level due to heavy rains, this was no longer possible at that time. The team is 2,400 meters from the entrance, in a safe place designed for similar emergencies. Since then, divers have brought food, water and medicine into the flight twice, but they had to wait until the water level was lower before rescuing them.

“They are in good physical condition, in a dry place, with a heated tent and all the necessary equipment. They are just waiting to get out,” said Maks Merela, head of the Slovenian Caving and Rescue Unit.

The water level began to recede on Monday, and the first section of the cave is now accessible. The divers entered the cave, according to the head of the rescue operation, they will be able to come out with the rescued people in the evening at the latest.

According to the report of 24ur.com, the people trapped in the cave were finally rescued in the afternoon. According to Merela, at quarter past four in the afternoon, the six rescue divers and the three tourists and two guides who were trapped in the cave came out of the cave safely.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob also thanked the cave rescuers on X and congratulated them on the “extremely fast, coordinated and effective rescue operation that took place in impossible conditions”.

According to Merela, this is the first time people have been trapped in Krizna Cave. The cave contains forty-five emerald-green underground lakes, making it the fourth largest known cave ecosystem in the world in terms of biodiversity. Although it is open to tourists, only guided tours are available.

