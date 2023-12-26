Towards a roadmap to develop the potential of young people

The validation workshop of the country program framework for youth employment and entrepreneurship was held in Antsirabe

A roadmap intended to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of Malagasy youth by 2030-2040 is currently being finalized. This is another step towards the realization of the commitments made during the youth forum in May 2022. Supported by the Youth Observatory, the programmatic framework is supported by the United Nations System, in collaboration with the supervisory ministry, and benefits from the partnership of the private sector, in particular Fivmpama, the Madagascar Business Group, and the Malagasy Association of Human Resources Directors. The programmatic framework approach

is based on three major pillars: reducing youth unemployment, stimulating entrepreneurship and promoting decent employment. According to a joint stakeholder document, “this framework marks the start of a transformative journey for Malagasy youth”.

Indeed, 75.4% of young people occupy underqualified positions, paid less than 40,000 ariary per month, and 62.5% work in positions for which they are not qualified. The agricultural sector, which employs 73.5% young workers, presents itself as one of the main job providers, although often in precarious conditions and without the qualifications required for sustainable productivity. Furthermore, the Malagasy labor market is strongly characterized by informality, with 97.2% of jobs falling within this sector. This reality contributes to increased economic insecurity, since 80% of income comes from the informal sector.

The educational context adds an additional layer to employment challenges. Nearly half of the population has a primary education level, and 21.5% of the working population is uneducated. Recommendations are emerging, highlighting the importance of investing in education, currently limited to just 2.7% of GDP.

This roadmap will include the updating of the national employment and vocational training policy, the national deployment of the system of Valuation of acquired experience (VAE), the early integration of entrepreneurial spirit in educational programs, as well as the creation of incubators and spaces dedicated to innovation within higher education establishments.

