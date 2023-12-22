Towards the reappointment of Christian Ntsay?

what to succeed Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister? himself or another person?

Officially, Madagascar is without a government after the collective resignation accepted by President Andry Rajoelina. The appointment of the new Prime Minister is now at the heart of debates to know who will succeed Christian Ntsay.

It’s official ! The government of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay submitted its resignation to the President of the Republic during the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. This resignation is accepted by President Andry Rajoelina. Now the ball is in the court of the re-elected President and he has carte blanche to appoint the new head of government as well as ministers. There are many questions surrounding the crucial decision to be taken for Andry Rajoelina. Renewal of Christian Ntsay, appointment of a woman or even a completely new person are the rumors circulating in the political sphere at the moment.

Only one condition of the appointment escapes the power of the President, which is the fact that it is the majority parliamentary group in the National Assembly which proposes the name of the Prime Minister. But once again, he has, in principle, control over the parliamentary majority given that it is the IRD which has the most deputies in Tsimbazaza. However, the situation in the Lower House remains confused with the hot issues of recent weeks. A possible reappointment of Christian Ntsay will be difficult given the recent positions of parliamentarians after the aborted motion of censure last year including the signatures of several IRD deputies.

Despite this tumultuous relationship with the National Assembly, the reappointment of the former head of government is probable. His experience speaks in his favor. As a reminder, President Rajoelina has been in office for a long time. He was appointed Prime Minister in the second part of the presidency of Hery Rajaonarimampianina and since then, he has been irremovable from Mahazoarivo despite several partial reshuffles.

Adequate profile

From now on, the role of the old government will be to maintain current affairs until the arrival of the new administration. The profile of the next Prime Minister will be supported by various criteria. The first is that it must be in line with the policy that the President wants to establish. The second is that it must agree with the majority of deputies and finally, that it be accepted by the country’s partners given that apart from the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister is the one who will be at the front for discussions with the international. This is the opinion of historian Denis Alexandre Lahiniriko, contacted by telephone yesterday. According to him, in order to be able to bounce back for this second five-year term, Andry Rajoelina will need a renewal and above all a second wind. This could be provided by the person who meets the above conditions.

For some time now, rumors about the probable appointment of a woman to the post have continued to circulate. The lights are green on the side of the law, but the small problem is that Malagasy society is traditionally patriarchal and some might be reluctant about being led by a woman. “In general, the appointment of a woman poses no problem. But the patriarchy that has reigned for a long time in the country can lead some to be reluctant,” explains the historian in response to the rumors circulating. Since he has almost full powers to make the appointment, that of a new person on the part of President Andry Rajoelina cannot be excluded even if it is difficult to believe that a new head will emerge from his clan to directly or indirectly covet the position in question or that of minister.

Redesign or retouch? Apart from that of the Prime Minister, the appointment of ministers also remains a major issue for the remainder of this five-year term. After the re-elected President’s declarations on the fact that you don’t change a winning team, it is clear that ministers will be reappointed. It remains to be seen which ones. For several days, the ministers have gradually emerged from the shadows to communicate the results of their mandate, in order to tacitly declare that they are ready to continue the work undertaken since its beginning.

Ravo Andriantsalama