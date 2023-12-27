Toyota cannot be dislodged from the top of the global car market

#Toyota #dislodged #top #global #car #market

For the fourth year in a row, the Toyota group is considered the largest player in the global car industry, ahead of its dethroned predecessor, the Volkswagen group, according to the November statistics published by the Japanese giant.

This year’s model of the epoch-making Toyota Prius. Every third Toyota was sold with a hybrid drive this year.

Photo: AFP

And the end result is not changed by the fact that at one of the subsidiaries of the Toyota group, Daihatsu, which is capable of assembling four thousand cars a day, production has now been stopped for at least a month due to the scandal caused by the falsification of crash safety tests.

The company has been tampering with the tests since 1989, a total of 64 models are affected by the manipulation, the financial consequences of which are borne by the parent company towards consumers and suppliers.

The Russian market went into the soup

The car manufacturing group produced phenomenal numbers in November: Toyota, struggling with recurring supplier disruptions during the year, pulled through, producing a total of 1,067,446 vehicles, which is a historical record. 62 percent of the volume exceeding November 2022 by 8.6 percent was produced at their bases outside of Japan.

It should be added that Toyota withdrew from the Russian market due to Putin’s war against Ukraine, where it produced 80,000 cars in the last full year, i.e. 2021. (The last (?) six new Toyotas in stock were sold in November, according to recent inventory.)

In the previous year, production was abandoned in Venezuela, where the post-communist regime of President Nicolás Maduro cut off car production. What hasn’t changed:

every sixth car is assembled in North America, but their presence in China is even stronger,

which is responsible for a fifth of the production of the entire Toyota group, and where an annual increase of 14 percent was measured in November, 172,000 cars rolled off the assembly lines by 13.6 percent more, reports Bloomberg.

Another Toyota sales record has been set

There was also a peak in sales, so far no November has found as many owners as Toyota, Hino, Daihatsu and Lexus as now: 986,262 units were sold globally, which is 12 percent higher than the performance of the month a year earlier. And if it continues like this, then Toyota can claim the crown for its entire business year, which ends next March, by setting new records.

So far this year, 3,677 of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen cell model have been purchased worldwide.

Photo: Shutterstock

North American and European demand played the main role in the jump in the November data. Toyota took the lead with 829 thousand items, 76 thousand of Lexus, 69.9 thousand of Daihatsuk, and 11.3 thousand of Hino’s commercial vehicles were sold globally. As for the drive,

their cars equipped with internal combustion engines still have no equal,

although the classic hybrids of the Toyota group closed in November with a huge 51.6 percent increase in sales, practically every third sold was a Toyota hybrid. Toyota hybrids are especially loved in China.

The company is taking the electric transition more and more seriously, and their offer already includes quite a few electric cars, their turnover in November jumped by 227 percent year-on-year, but this still means only 9,406 cars sold in terms of volume.

As of November, however, this year’s volume sold globally exceeded 95,000. The hydrogen cell range consists of the Toyota Mirai sedan, of which 121 units were purchased in November, and this year’s turnover was 3,677 units.