Toyota importer will supply hydrogen generator in the Netherlands – IT Pro – News

Toyota Netherlands will supply the GEH2 hydrogen generator from EODev in the Netherlands. This uses a Toyota fuel cell and can replace diesel or gas generators. The hydrogen generator can provide emergency power or serve as a primary source of electricity.

The EODev GEH2 uses the same fuel cell as used in the Toyota Mirai and, just like that electric car, can convert hydrogen gas into electricity. The Dutch Toyota importer, part of the Louwman Group, says it will distribute the hydrogen generator in the Netherlands. The hydrogen generator would be suitable for, for example, construction sites, events, telecom and charging battery EVs, as an environmentally friendly alternative to diesel and gas generators.

The generator has a standby power of 88kW and can continuously supply a nominal 65kW. The generator also contains a 44kWh LFP battery and measures 3300x1100x2252mm. Users who need more power can connect multiple generators together. The generator can also handle battery storage and solar panel systems. Toyota says the generator can be moved with a forklift or crane. The hydrogen gas is stored in external tanks.

