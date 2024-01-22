Toyota is preparing two new Land Cruisers – basic and premium ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Toyota #preparing #Land #Cruisers #basic #premium #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Toyota is preparing to expand the Land Cruiser range with two new versions – affordable urban and premium. The new “base” Land Cruiser (J250) is expected to appear later this year. It is likely to be the last version of the popular SUV with a diesel engine. It will be offered on the market with several diesel engines, but also with an electric motor working according to the “mild hybrid” scheme.

The smallest of the electric Land Cruisers, currently called the Compact Cruiser

The Japanese from Toyota showed it in the form of a concept that is almost ready for production. It’s a rugged, family SUV with an emphasis on urban dwellers. The company calls the target audience of the model people “who love active recreation in the fresh air.”

The Compact Cruiser will be a more stylish, more utilitarian alternative to the similarly sized Toyota bZ4X. The list of potential competitors of the new product includes future downsized models called “children” of Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Klasse.

The compact cruiser was developed by the team at Toyota’s ED2 center in Nice, which created the Toyota Aygo X and Toyota C-HR concepts. Both became virtually identical production cars. The available Land Cruiser is also expected to retain the look of the concept car.

Its appearance combines the characteristics of the new SUV and the original model of the J40 generation from the 1960s. In particular, it has the same blocky, vertical body proportions, roof rack, additional lights and hood deflector.

According to preliminary information, the Compact Cruiser will be built on the E-TNGA platform, which is the basis of the bZ4X. According to Toyota, the new compact Cruiser will be all-wheel drive. While the bZ4X is available with single and twin engines with up to 214 hp. The traction battery capacity is 71.4 kWh. The maximum range is 417 km.

The larger Toyota Land Cruiser SE

This SUV debuted at the Tokyo show as part of the brand’s all-electric lineup. Next to him at the company’s stand were serial versions of the FT-SE sports coupe, the EPU pickup and the FT-3E crossover. The basis of the new electric family is the “gigacast” chassis.

It consists of three modular sections – front, center and rear. The new architecture will allow Toyota to reduce the use of materials, improve the interior layout and reduce production costs. In particular, due to a significant reduction in costs for transmission and auxiliary systems.

The Land Cruiser SE is expected to be launched in 2026 for the Land Cruiser’s 75th anniversary. It will be equipped with a Toyota Performance prismatic battery. It is said to be 20% cheaper than the battery used in the bZ4X. But at the same time, it is much more compact and able to provide a greater mileage.

By 2028, a “high-performance” battery is promised, which will be another 10% cheaper and provide up to 1,000 km of range without recharging. It is unlikely that the new Land Cruiser SE will be able to boast such a mileage. It is expected to be one of the largest and heaviest cars in Toyota’s updated lineup. But in terms of mileage, it will still outperform most such SUVs on the market.

