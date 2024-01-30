“Toyota” issued a recommendation “Do not drive” to 50 thousand car owners

© REUTERS

Toyota Motor is urging owners of vehicles older than 50,000 to immediately stop driving these vehicles and have them repaired because the air bag inflator pump can explode and potentially kill drivers.

The Japanese automaker said the “Do Not Drive” advisory covers certain 2003-2004 Corolla models, the 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix and the 2004-2005 RAV4 with their Takata airbag inflators.

More than 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 in the U.S., and hundreds of injuries in vehicles from various automakers since 2009 have been linked to defective Takata airbags, which can explode, releasing metal shrapnel into cars and trucks.

