Toyota recalls 1.12 million vehicles due to potential airbag problem | Automobiles

Toyota Motor reported, this Wednesday, that it will make the recall of 1.12 million vehicles worldwide because a short circuit in a sensor can cause the airbags are not activated as designed. However, the Director of Marketing, Communication and Product at Toyota Caetano Portugal​, Ricardo Amaral, told Fugas that this recall will not affect any vehicle sold in the national territory. Toyota and Lexus are brands imported to Portugal and distributed in the country by the Salvador Caetano Group.

O recallaccording to the company’s statement, cited by , covers vehicles from the year 2020 to 2022, including the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES 250, ES 300h, ES 350, RX 350 Highlander and Sienna Hybrid models, being that the identified problem may result in the malfunction of the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, which detect the presence of an occupant to determine whether the airbag front panel on the passenger side should be activated or not. In the United States alone, this situation affects one million vehicles.

The sensors in question ensure that the airbags are not activated if a small child is sitting in the front seat. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the sensors. The automaker plans to begin notifying owners in February about the recall.

In July 2022, Toyota issued a recall for 3500 RAV4s in the United States, due to potential interference between internal parts that could cause the OCS sensor to incorrectly detect the occupant.

O airbag The front passenger compartment was presented in 1987 by Mercedes-Benz, having been introduced in production models the following year: first, in the S-Class; soon after, in the E-Class. According to crash tests, the airbag reduces the risk of serious injury. And, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, airbags frontal attacks have saved the lives of more than 50 thousand people in the country in the last 30 years.

The new sensors were created because the airbags Older cars were triggered in the same way for all drivers and passengers, causing some injuries and, in rare cases, even death to children, small adults and unbelted passengers who were too close to the vehicle. airbag when it was triggered, says the agency.