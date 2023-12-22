Toyota sold out the new Land Cruiser in 30 minutes ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Toyota #sold #Land #Cruiser #minutes #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 quickly became a sensation in Europe, especially in Germany, where the initial 1,000 units were sold out in just 30 minutes. Adding to the anticipation, interested German customers got a glimpse of the new generation Land Cruiser at a meeting in Busch in September. Official bookings for this highly sought-after car opened at 8am on December 21, only to close half an hour later as the entire initial lot was quickly claimed. Now, enthusiasts who missed out on the original opportunity find themselves headed to the waiting list, indicating the remarkable demand for this latest iteration of the iconic Land Cruiser.

In the German market, the Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 offers enthusiasts a choice between three different versions: Executive, Tec and First Edition. While Toyota did not reveal the specific distribution of each of the modifications within the initial 1,000 units, it did confirm that in a wider European scale, the Land Cruiser First Edition will be limited to a total of 3,000 units. This exclusivity adds an extra layer of glamor to the First Edition variant. German customers eager to get behind the wheel of this highly desirable SUV will have to be patient as deliveries won’t start until the third quarter of 2024.

The rapid success of the Land Cruiser in Germany underscores the enduring popularity of the model and the strong reception of its latest iteration. Toyota’s strategic approach of introducing multiple modifications and limiting the availability of the First Edition variant on a wider scale adds to the Land Cruiser’s charm, making it a must-have for car enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its appearance on European roads.

