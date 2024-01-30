Toyota suspends diesel engine deliveries over data fraud

Toyota Motor has decided to stop global deliveries of 10 models that are equipped with diesel engines after irregularities were found during certification tests. Of these, three models, including Hiace, Land Cruiser and Hilux, are distributed in Bulgaria.

In a statement, the automaker said that Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), which it commissioned to develop diesel engines for cars, reported that an investigation had revealed irregularities during certification power testing of three diesel engine models.

The investigation found that during certification testing, the power of these engines was measured using an ECU with software that differed from that used for mass production, so that the results could be measured to make the values ​​smoother with less variation.

Just before Christmas, it became clear that Toyota’s subsidiary Daihatsu had been leaving factories with falsified safety test data for decades, which “24 hours” he already wrote.

