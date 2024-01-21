Toyota with a radical solution for the Land Cruiser to cope with the Defender

#Toyota #radical #solution #Land #Cruiser #cope #Defender

The Japanese are betting on two new electric cars in the battle against Land Rover

Toyota is preparing to expand and electrify the Land Cruiser range in the coming years, including two new models. One will be an urban-oriented SUV, and the second will be a top-of-the-range luxury model, with the aim being to make the Land Cruiser a stand-alone brand, reports Autocar.

The two electric cars will follow the new “base” Land Cruiser. This model will arrive later this year and will be available with pure diesel and mild hybrid options and will likely be the last CNG version of the legendary SUV that was launched in 1951.

Positioned on either side of this new ‘J250’ model, the two new electric Land Cruisers will broaden the appeal of the model range, making it more attractive to consumers. Those with more modest means will be able to go for the affordable version, and the richer – for the luxury one.

Toyota has already unveiled the Compact Cruiser concept, which looks very close to production. The company states that it is “a robust family SUV that tries to offer the spirit of the Land Cruiser in a smaller and more affordable form”. With it, the Japanese are ambitious to show how the legendary model can be adapted to a fully electric and an ultra-modern environment with an emphasis on young urban buyers who lead an active lifestyle.

In this case, the main idea is to make the Land Crusier more accessible to more people while electrifying it at the same time. The new compact model will serve as a more style-focused, utilitarian alternative to the Toyota bZ4X, while being more technologically advanced and better equipped to compete with the upcoming ‘baby’ Land Rover Defender and the small G Mercedes-Class.

It is known that the new model was designed at Toyota’s ED2 development center in Nice (France) by the same team responsible for the radically styled Toyota Aygo X and Toyota C-HR concepts. These two concepts became nearly identical production cars, suggesting that the production Compact Cruiser will stay true to the concept.

The visual connection to the new Land Cruiser with an internal combustion engine is clear. It is fundamentally influenced by the J40 generation from the 1960s, which also explains the information that the name FJ Cruiser, used from 2006 to 2022 for a similarly conceived retro off-roader, will be revived.

The Compact Cruiser’s proportions and boxy arches are clear nods to both its 1960s predecessor and the later FJ. The range of accessories, including a roof rack, additional lights and deflector cables, suggests a degree of comparable off-road capability.

The new model is expected to be built on a variation of the E-TNGA platform. It is the basis of the electric bZ4X, which develops up to 218 hp. and has a battery with a capacity of 71.4 kWh, providing a range of 416 km. The bZ4X is available with both single and dual motors, but Toyota has announced that the concept is all-wheel drive, meaning the production variant will be dual-powered.

At the same time, a new battery being prepared by the Japanese will be 20% cheaper than the current pack used for the bZ4X, while doubling the range in a significantly smaller size. In 2028, a revolutionary, high-performance battery should be ready, which will reduce consumption by another 10% and increase the range to 1000 km.

Photos: Autocar

