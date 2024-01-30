Toyota Yaris Cross 2024: open orders, prices and specifications

#Toyota #Yaris #Cross #open #orders #prices #specifications

The Toyota Yaris 2024 debuts in Italian dealerships with a starting price list of 28,650 euros for the version with the 115 HP engine and 33,400 euros for the new 130 HP variant. With Toyota’s promotional offer, there is also an advantage for the customer if he can take advantage of state incentives of up to 6,000 euros and up to 4,250 euros in the case of a trade-in. A B-SUV which has enjoyed considerable success on the Italian market, placing itself in fourth place among the best-selling models in 2023 with almost 35 thousand registrations.

After debuting on the Yaris sedan, the fifth generation dual hybrid engines also arrive on the Cross variant. A full hybrid petrol engine with 1.5 liters of displacement and 130 HP of power, included in the range with the aim of intercepting customers arriving from higher segments. Safety and driving assistance systems are refined as well as the driving experience is renewed. For example, a new customizable digital dashboard debuts on the 2024 Yaris Cross. The multimedia system has also been renewed, making it more powerful and usable. Finally, it is worth mentioning the debut of the digital key to open the doors and start the engine.

The 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross range includes the Active, Trend, Lounge, GR Sport and Première versions. The Active offers the T-Mate package with updated Toyota Safety Sense, 9” Toyota Touch3 with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7” multi-information display, 6-speaker audio system, 2 USB-C ports, new interior and a load compartment with double bottom. The Trend updates with the 10.5” Toyota Smart Connect. While the Lounge and GR Sport trim levels, in addition to the new 130 HP 1.5 hybrid engine, add technologies such as the 10.5” Toyota Smart Connect and the 12.3” Digital Cockpit. Finally, at the top of the range we find the new Première trim level with premium-inspired specifications. Here we find the Matrix LED headlights, the Premium Jbl audio system with 8 speakers, the head-up display, blind spot control, the automatic tailgate and the digital key. A setup that also stands out for its external look thanks to the two-tone Urban Khaki bodywork and 18-inch alloy wheels. The design of the bumpers, both front and rear, was also designed specifically for this setup. The all-wheel drive can instead be combined with both available powers, in the Trend, Lounge and Premiere trim levels, adding 2,500 euros.