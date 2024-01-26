Toyota Yaris Cross 2024, orders start in Italy. Prices

#Toyota #Yaris #Cross #orders #start #Italy #Prices

Toyota has started orders in Italy for the Yaris Cross 2024. Towards the end of November 2023, the Japanese car manufacturer had announced an important update for this model. Although it wasn’t a restyling, the news was different. Now, the new model can be ordered.

THE NEWS

One of the most important innovations of the 2024 model is the introduction of new Hybrid 130 version which can count on 97 kW (132 HP). It joins the 85 kW (116 HP) Hybrid 115 model which continues to remain in the price list.

In addition to the availability of a new version with a more powerful powertrain, the Japanese car manufacturer has introduced it inside its car greater technology. On the Yaris Cross it will be possible to have digital instruments with a 7 or 12.3 inch screen.

For the infotainment system, however, you can have, depending on the trim level, a 9 or 10.5 inch display. Furthermore, the infotainment graphics have been revised to be more intuitive. Another new feature is that the Yaris Cross has also been made available smart digital key which, connected to the MyT app, allows a maximum of five users to access the vehicle using their smartphone.

EQUIPMENTS AND PRICES

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 can be ordered in the trim levels Active, Trend, Lounge, GR SPORT e Premiere Edition. Speaking of features, the Active version has been enriched with the T-MATE package which includes updated Toyota Safety Sense, the Toyota Touch with 9-inch screen with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto and the multi-information display with 7-inch color screen inches, the 6-speaker audio system, 2 USB-C ports, revised fabric interiors and the trunk with a unique double floor.

Going up a level, the Trend trim is updated with the new Toyota Smart Connect with 10.5-inch screen. Lounge and GR SPORT, in addition to being offered with the 1.5 Hybrid 130 engine, also offer the Toyota Smart Connect with 10.5-inch screen and the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit. Intelligent parking sensors will be available within the Tech Pack. The new Premiere Edition, in addition to being characterized by the new engine, offers Matrix LED headlights with AHS projectors, 8-speaker JBL premium audio system, head-up display, the BSM blind spot control system, the automatically opening tailgate and the smart digital key as standard.





This version is equipped with exclusive finishes such as the Urban Khaki two-tone livery, 18-inch wheels, Premium Black leather and fabric interiors and specific “Outdoor” front and rear bumpers.

How much does it cost Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 in Italia? It starts from 28,650 euros for the Active FWD 1.5 Hybrid 115 version. The new 1.5 Hybrid 130 engine is offered starting from 33,400 euros for the Lounge FWD version. AWD-i traction remains available on the Trend, Lounge and Premiere versions at a cost of 2,500 euros more.