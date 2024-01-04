Trade unionists received information that FCA Powertrain was in liquidation

#Trade #unionists #received #information #FCA #Powertrain #liquidation

3 sty 2024, 19:44

3/01/2024, Bielsko-Biała (PAP) – Information about the FCA Powertrain company going into liquidation was forwarded to trade unions on Wednesday – the Metalowcy trade union operating in this company reported on its website. The collective layoffs will cover the entire staff and will last until December this year.

“Group layoffs are to cover the entire 468-person crew and last from February to December 2024,” reads the trade union’s announcement. On Wednesday, representatives of trade union headquarters met with Andrzej Tokarz, former director of FCA Powertrain and currently its liquidator. “He informed that the reason for the decision to liquidate is the introduction by the European Commission of regulations regarding exhaust emissions from combustion engines, a decline in orders for combustion engines, which results in the resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on January 2, 2024 (…) to dissolve the company” – indicated the Metalowcy Workers’ Trade Union in a statement. PAP failed to contact representatives of FCA Powertrain. The leader of the Metalowcy union, Jacek Duraj, said in a statement that the liquidator has 20 days to negotiate the conditions under which the employees will terminate their employment. The first meeting was scheduled for January 9. The planned termination of the contracts is to last from February to December 2024. “The dates of layoffs will depend on the company’s needs. The production of engines is expected to end today: GSE – by the end of March, SDE – by the end of April, SDE machining – by the end of May” – wrote Duraj. Letter Metalowcy also pointed out that the management, in connection with with planned layoffs, will submit proposals that are to include an employment offer in other Stellantis plants, a voluntary redundancy plan, as well as layoffs based on the Act on special rules for terminating employment contracts for reasons not attributable to employees. In February last year, FCA Powertrain announced its intention to reduce employment in the Bielsko plant by 300 people. In spring, the management board and trade union headquarters reached an agreement on the terms of this reduction. Wanda Stróżyk, head of the inter-company structure of Solidarity, which brings together trade unionists from Stellantis Group companies (owner of, among others, FCA Powertrain Poland – PAP), said then that the agreement primarily regulates the conditions two forms of voluntary departure. The first concerns people who decide to stop working at the Bielsko plant, but will take up work – for at least two years – in another company of the Stellantis Group, in Tychy or Gliwice. The second one covers employees who will leave the Group and will not work in it for at least 5 years. More than 500 employees declared their interest in leaving. FCA Powertrain in Bielski produces combustion engines used in passenger cars. (PAP)Author: Marek Szafrańskiszf/ skr/

