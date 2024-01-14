Trading ban on Sunday. Or this Sunday [14.01.2024] Will shops be open?

#Trading #ban #Sunday #Sunday #14.01.2024 #shops #open

Are stores open on Sunday, January 14, 2024?

The holiday season is over and many people would probably like to do their shopping next Sunday. There are 7 trading Sundays in 2024. Therefore, is Sunday 14/01/2024 a commercial Sunday? Unfortunately, according to the shopping Sunday schedule, we will have to wait until January 28 for Sunday shopping. On Sunday, January 14, 2024, stores such as Lidl, Biedronka, Dino, Kaufland and Carrefour as well as shopping malls will be closed. We will only shop in small local shops where the owner will be behind the counter or in shops at gas stations.

Shopping Sundays 2024

From 2020, the trade ban does not apply only on seven Sundays a year: the last Sundays of January, April, June and August, as well as on the Sunday before Easter and on the next two Sundays before Christmas. Then, the following may be active: supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores and shopping malls.

Here are the shopping Sundays ahead of us this year:

* January 28,

*24 mark,

* April 28,

*June 30,

* August 25,

* December 15,

*December 22.

