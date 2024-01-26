Trading ban on Sundays. Will large stores be open on Sunday, January 28, 2024? The first such Sunday in 2024

#Trading #ban #Sundays #large #stores #open #Sunday #January #Sunday

January 28 is the first Sunday this year without a trading ban. This means that larger stores and shopping malls will be open.

The act gradually introducing a ban on Sunday trading entered into force on March 1, 2018. In 2024 – similarly to 2023 – there will be seven commercial Sundays. According to the regulations, the trade ban will not apply on the last Sundays of January, April, June and August, the Sunday before Easter, and the two subsequent Sundays before Christmas.

This means that the next and first trading Sunday this year is January 28.

PAP/Maciej Zieliński

Shopping Sundays in 2024

List of shopping Sundays in 2024:

January 28,

24 mark,

April 28,

June 30,

August 25,

December 15,

December 22.

This year, trading will be possible on Christmas Eve (December 24), but no later than 2 p.m. Christmas Eve in 2024 falls on Tuesday. The recent amendment to the regulations, which entered into force on December 5 last year, provides that each Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday will be a day subject to a trade ban.

Let us recall that the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays and Holidays provides for a catalog of 32 exemptions.

The ban does not apply to, among others: in post offices, confectioneries, ice cream parlors, liquid fuel stations, flower shops, newsagents or cafes. Pursuant to the regulations, the ban also does not apply to commercial establishments where trade is conducted personally by an entrepreneur who is a natural person and works in his own name and on his own account.

Main image source: Shutterstock