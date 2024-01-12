Trading Sunday on January 14 and next? 56% of Poles want Donald Tusk’s government to maintain the trade ban in its current form

#Trading #Sunday #January #Poles #Donald #Tusks #government #maintain #trade #ban #current #form

The promise to restore trade on Sunday was one of the key items in the program of the current October 15 Coalition. In 2024, just like in the previous year, only a few such days of the week are free from the trading ban on Sundays – as so-called commercial Sundays – seven in total throughout the year. Paradoxically, as the latest survey shows, the majority of Poles are supporters of leaving Sunday trading in the current legal version.

However, opinions are divided among individual groups of respondents, especially in terms of age and place of residence.

Trading Sunday or with a trading ban: half of Poles support the current bans

On January 5-7, 2024, Research Partner conducted a survey of Poles’ attitudes towards Sunday trading on the Ariadna panel.

When asked about maintaining the Sunday trading ban by the current government, more than half of the respondents were in favor of maintaining the current rules (i.e. the trading ban, apart from the seven Sundays specified by law). 25% of respondents answered “definitely yes” and 23% “probably yes”. 37% of respondents support changing the current rules. 16% of respondents expressed no opinion on this matter.

Who wants and who doesn’t want changes to the rules of Sunday trading

As the researchers themselves point out, the survey clearly shows the influence of the respondents’ age on their attitude towards Sunday trading.

The youngest of them, aged 18-24, would least like to maintain the status quo in this respect (only 38% answered “definitely yes” or “rather yes”).

But already in the older age group 25-34, this rate increases to 54%, exceeding the average. It is clearly visible that the moment of going to work, starting a family and having children changes the perception of the respondents.

Poles living in large cities prefer shopping Sundays

The place of residence of the respondents also influences their attitude towards maintaining the ban on Sunday trading. Only 28% of rural residents would like to lift the ban on Sunday trading (vs. 37% average), but as many as 46% of respondents from cities with over 100,000 inhabitants inhabitants.

The results in individual electorates of political parties are interesting. Among United Right voters, only 13% of respondents would like to change the applicable rules. At the opposite extreme are the electorate of the Left (66% in favor of changes) and the Civic Coalition (55% in favor of changes). The results of the Third Way and Confederation electorates are close to the average.

As you can see, the issue of Sunday trading has divided society. Among decisive respondents, 56% would like the government to maintain the current rules of trading on Sundays, and 44% are in favor of changes. However, in individual socio-demographic groups and electorates, the results from the last October parliamentary elections may differ quite significantly from the average.

Sunday trading ban act: will it be amended in 2024?

Since the parties forming the current government promised to restore trading on Sundays, such a legislative attempt will probably be made.

Another issue is whether they will be able to be implemented. The law liberalizing trade on Sundays will certainly not meet with the president’s approval, and it is now almost certain that it will face the president’s veto.

However, given the current situation – which may change due to various transfers and political aliases – the government coalition does not have a sufficient number of votes in the Sejm to reject the presidential veto.

For now, the calendar of Sundays without a trade ban, previously established, has been maintained. It is as follows – commercial Sundays, just like in 2023, seven in total, are:

January 28,

24 mark,

April 28,

June 30,

August 25,

December 15,

December 22.

As you can see, this list does not include Sunday, January 14, which means that on this date it is a Sunday with a trading ban.