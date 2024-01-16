Traditional Chinese medicine builds “health bridges” with Latin America

#Traditional #Chinese #medicine #builds #health #bridges #Latin #America

Zhang Xuanping (center) treats local patients during the visit of the expert delegation from Hebei University of Chinese Medicine to Brazil from October 28 to November 10, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy of the University of Medicine Hebei China)

Por Leng Shumei y Huang Lanlan

More than 2,000 years ago, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) spread to the world thanks to the ancient Silk Road. In the decade since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), traditional Chinese medicine has continued to span the world, building “bridges of health”, promoting exchanges and mutual learning among the countries of the world.

Through this bridge, experts from Hebei University of Chinese Medicine visited Brazil from October 28 to November 10, 2023. During the period, they organized seven popular science exhibitions, four academic conferences, and more than 10 free clinics in three Brazilian cities, further promoting the recognition of traditional Chinese medicine by the Brazilian people.

Through these activities, traditional Chinese medicine, an ancient treasure of Chinese wisdom, serves as a health ambassador to help promote people-to-people exchanges and cultural integration between China and Latin America, and the world.

Unexpected popularity

“Through our activities, Brazilians experienced the advantages of simplicity, affordability and effectiveness in the diagnosis and treatment of TCM. Many people have expressed that it is really incredible and, as a result, we have gained a group of followers, some of them who accompanied the delegation during the 14-day visit, while others expressed their intention to come to Hebei University of Chinese Medicine to study TCM,” said Gao Weijuan, president of Hebei University of Chinese Medicine.

When asked about his first impression during the visit, Gao stressed that he did not expect TCM to enjoy such a high level of popularity among the Brazilian people.

“From what I learned during the visit, there are almost 200,000 TCM practitioners in various regions of Brazil. Acupuncture has also been incorporated into the country’s Unified Health System (SUS),” Gao explained.

Brazil is one of the first Latin American countries to incorporate TCM into its public health system for the first time. In 2006, the Brazilian Ministry of Health implemented the SUS National Policy of Integrative and Complementary Practices, which included acupuncture and other traditional Chinese medicine practices within the system, allowing more Brazilians to access health services thanks to TCM.

Zhang Xuanping gives a lecture on acupuncture. (Photo: Courtesy of Hebei University of Chinese Medicine)

Mesa is a professor at the University of Brasilia and a student enrolled in the online acupuncture class of the Confucius Institute of the Federal University of Goiás.

After learning about the effectiveness of TCM in treating bone and joint diseases, rheumatic joint muscle pain, and neurasthenia, Mesa has sought to personally experience the magic of acupuncture. Upon learning that the instructor of the online class, Zhang Xuanping, would be coming to Brazil along with her delegation, she traveled from Brasilia to Goiania to attend the acupuncture conference and gain information on the effectiveness of the ancient form of treatment. .

“This time I appreciated the benefits of TCM participation in Brazilian public health; I think they are really good,” says Mesa.

Douglas, a student at the Confucius Institute of TCM at the Federal University of Goiás, not only followed the team of experts throughout their activities in Goiania, but also drove 200 kilometers to Brasilia to follow their activities.

Douglas is a physical education teacher. He believes that traditional Chinese medicine techniques such as acupuncture, massage, cupping and bone setting are “extremely miraculous” and have extraordinary therapeutic effects on sports injuries.

The reception and recognition of TCM by Brazilians was fully demonstrated during the medical consultations of the delegation of the Hebei University of Chinese Medicine.

“On the first day, the patients were mainly students from the Confucius Institute, but the effectiveness of the treatment spread by word of mouth, and on the second day, a large number of patients from the surrounding area attended. On the third day, the number of patients doubled,” recalls Wang Xu, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the Federal University of Goiás.

According to Gao, the branch clinics attracted a total of 1,800 patients over a 14-day period, building a good reputation on the basis of sound technology and treatment effectiveness.

Doctor Du Shuangqing is famous for being good at using traditional Chinese medicine bone adjustment techniques to treat diseases such as lumbar disc herniation and neck and shoulder pain. After a few minutes of treatment, patients can experience significant pain relief and improvement in walking posture.

Du, in his lectures in Brazil, revealed that one of his patients, who had been unable to squat for three years and experienced mobility difficulties when climbing stairs, was initially advised by a Brazilian doctor to consider surgery. However, after receiving TCM bone tightening treatment, the patient could not only squat, but could also climb stairs easily without the need for surgery.

Du said he also used to prefer surgical solutions, but as his bone-setting techniques improved, the need for surgery decreased while treatment results improved.

Latin American students visit the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. (Photo: Courtesy)

In addition to Brazil, other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Cuba and Venezuela are also increasingly focusing on learning TCM concepts.

Some countries have already incorporated TCM into their medical school curricula, while others are exploring the possibility of cooperating with Chinese medical institutions.

A staff member of the College of International Education of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, surnamed Lu, said that Latin American experts and young students have been some of the most enthusiastic participants in the summer schools for foreigners.

Since 2012, there are 48 students from this region who have attended the summer schools of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Other workshops for senior health officials from countries associated with the Belt and Road Initiative have included 44 participants from Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Improved cooperation

The delegation of experts from the Hebei University of Chinese Medicine also witnessed greater cooperation with the Federal University of Goiás.

Gao Weijuan (second left) attends the opening ceremony of a traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment center at the Confucius Institute of the Federal University of Goiás, October 30, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy)

On October 30, 2023, a new TCM diagnosis and treatment center was officially opened at the Confucius Institute of the Federal University of Goiás, the only Confucius Institute dedicated to TCM in Latin America.

Camila Cardoso Caixeta, director of the FUG School of Nursing, welcomed the inauguration of the center. In her intervention she highlighted that it marks the beginning of a new chapter in history: “the school is about to become a beacon of MTC in the state of Goiás, and throughout Brazil.”

“The immersive and continuous training carried out by Chinese experts for our team means an important step towards the provision of comprehensive, high-quality care,” he stressed.

“Brazil has abundant plant resources and a tradition of using medicinal herbs, but there is a lack of understanding and application of herbal medicine. Based on this, there is vast potential for cooperation between China and Brazil in the development and utilization of medicinal plant resources,” says Gao Weijuan.

Shortly after the visit of the Chinese expert delegation to Brazil, a high-level delegation from the Federal University of Goiás, composed of the vice president of the university, Jesiel Freitas Carvalho, Caixeta, and the Brazilian president of the Confucius Institute of TCM of the Federal University of Goiás, Francisco José Quaresma de Figueiredo, visited the HEBCM on December 4.

The two universities held consultations on the details of jointly launching a master’s education program in professional nursing and co-establishing the International Joint Research Center for TCM Acupuncture in Hebei, and have reached a preliminary consensus on the content of the cooperation agreement for the aforementioned project.

Both sides expressed their hope to continue working together to promote the high-quality development of the Confucius Institute of TCM, while accelerating the implementation of new projects and deepening cooperation in TCM and nursing teaching and research.

Reginaldo Filho (right), founder and general director of the EBRAMEC Faculty (Brazilian College of Chinese Medicine) visits the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. (Photo: Courtesy)

In order to further promote the development of traditional Chinese medicine in Brazil, Reginaldo Filho, founder and general director of the EBRAMEC Faculty (acronym for Brazilian College of Chinese Medicine), also visited SHUTCM in October 2023. During the visit , Filho showed great interest in the instruments invented by SHUTCM for the modern application of traditional Chinese medicine, and held discussions with the university staff on topics including the theories and clinical practices of traditional Chinese medicine, and a possible additional cooperation in this field.

health ambassador

Traditional Chinese medicine is becoming a popular healthcare approach in Latin America, promoting exchanges and integration between China and the world with its unique charm. It has also become a unique channel for Latin Americans to learn about Chinese culture.

In Brazil, the channel was based on the Confucius Institute function of TCM. Founded in October 2019, the institute hosted a total of 41 classes as of the end of December 2023, including 27 levels of Chinese language classes and 14 classes on the overview of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, massage and tai chi, attracting a total of more than 700 students.

Nearly 100 cultural exchange activities related to Chinese culture have also been carried out. An online Chinese Bridge project with a TCM theme was organized, attracting students from nine countries, including Brazil, Canada and Egypt, to learn Chinese and TCM courses, promoting global understanding of TCM.

Traditional Chinese medicine is a precious gem of ancient Chinese science and is also a key to unlocking the hidden treasure of Chinese civilization. China has attached great importance to traditional Chinese medicine, and the heritage, innovation and development of ancient medical science have ushered in a favorable condition for the industry as a whole.

“As a facilitator of cultural exchanges between China and other countries, traditional Chinese medicine is not only a beautiful business card, but also can show its inherent unique charm, attracting Brazilians to experience Chinese medicine and understand China, and promote connectivity between people,” said Gao.

In the future, the Chinese traditional medicine industry should increase the cultivation of high-level talents, especially by cultivating students’ international perspectives and building a first-class talent pool.

“We must closely integrate with the Belt and Road Initiative, go global, not only to Latin America, but also Southeast Asia and Europe, so that the therapeutic effects of traditional Chinese medicine can benefit people in countries and regions from all over the world,” concluded Gao.

