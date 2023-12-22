Traffic Arrangements for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023｜Road closures in various districts will begin at 2:00 pm on December 24th MTR and Light Rail all-night services

#Traffic #Arrangements #Christmas #Eve #Christmas #Day #2023Road #closures #districts #December #24th #MTR #Light #Rail #allnight #services

The temperature in Hong Kong plummets, adding to the Christmas atmosphere! In order to cope with the flow of people going out to celebrate and celebrate the Christmas season, on December 24th and 25th, all districts in Hong Kong will implement traffic control, road closures, and diversion measures. The MTR and light rail will run all night, and trams and Star Ferry will Service hours will be extended, please check the transportation arrangements for details!

Christmas Eve, ChristmasMTR local line,light railLine overnight service

Road closures and diversion measures in various districts in Hong Kong will be implemented from 2pm on December 24. If you want to travel smoothly, it is recommended to take the MTR. The MTR will increase its frequency on Christmas Eve, that is, December 24. The MTR and Light Rail will run all night, including the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, East Rail Line and Tuen Ma Line. , and 7 light rail lines: 505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 751, and 706 lines. A reminder to everyone, overnight travel is not applicable to the Airport Express, Disneyland Line, and Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations.

Extend Disney Line and MTR bus service hours

The service hours of the Disneyland Line and MTR bus routes 506, K51, and K54 will be extended to 12:45am to 1:30am, while the MTR and Light Rail will operate throughout the night.

disney line: Extended service hours to 1:30am

MTR bus routes

Route 506: Extended service hours to 1:30am in the direction of Siu Lin; extended service hours in the direction of Tuen Mun Pier to 1:50am

Route K51: Extended service hours to 12:45am

Line K54: The service hours have been extended to 12:45am. The last bus of Line K54 bound for Hotan will depart from Tuen Mun Town Center at 1am and from Siu Hong Station at 1:15am.

ferry service

The service hours of the Star Ferry (Central-Tsim Sha Tsui) on Christmas Eve will be extended to 1 am on December 25.

tram service

Trams will extend service hours on Christmas Eve.

Departure time of the last tram on the westbound line

Shau ​​Kei Wan to Happy Valley | December 24, 11:35pm

North Point to Shek Tong Tsui | December 25, 12:40am

Shau ​​Kei Wan to Sheung Wan (Western Market)｜December 25, 1am

Happy Valley to Kennedy Town | December 25, 1am

Departure time of the last tram on the eastbound line

Shek Tong Tsui to North Point｜December 24, 11:45pm

Kennedy Town to Happy Valley | December 25, 12:15am

Happy Valley to Shau Kei Wan | December 25, 12:20am

Sheung Wan (Western Market) to Shau Kei Wan｜December 25, 1:15am

Road closures and diversions in Hong Kong, Kowloon and New Territories

Starting from 2pm on December 24, various districts will gradually begin to close roads, divert routes, and close some bus stops, minibus stops, and parking spaces. Therefore, some buses and minibus lines will have to be diverted. Please read the Transport Department announcement for details.

