Traffic info: numerous traffic jams on the ring road, discover the stuck roads

Traffic jams, accidents and works are present on the Brussels ring road this Monday, January 15. A quick summary of the situation is necessary to avoid numerous slowdowns.

Accident on the Brussels outer ring

Many motorists are stuck on the Brussels outer ring road due to an accident reported near the Ruisbroek Parking lot. The right lane is blocked towards Forest. You will lose around ten minutes on the Huizingen – Parking de Ruisbroek segment.

On Grand-Bigard Machelen towards Zaventem, 20 minutes of slowdown are expected. Also 20 minutes lost on the E40 Ostend-Brussels between Aalst and Grand-Bigard. 15 minutes also on the E40 coming from Liège with queues between the Heverlee car park and Woluwé-Saint-Etienne

There are then 15 minutes on the outer ring road between Braine-l’Alleud and Carrefour Léonard, as well as 15 minutes on the E19 Antwerp-Brussels between Zemst and Machelen. You can also add 10 minutes to your arrival in Brussels between Overijse and Carrefour Léonard.

Be careful on the roads of the Luxembourg province

You will have to be careful this morning, particularly in the south of the country where there are queues on the E411 between Weyler and the Luxembourg border where you will currently lose 10 minutes. It will take an additional 10 minutes to cross the border towards Luxembourg.

We recall the alert issued by the IRM concerning the state of slippery roads (code yellow). Be particularly careful on secondary roads.