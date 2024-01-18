Traffic information: road alert phase maintained this morning

#Traffic #information #road #alert #phase #maintained #morning

09:23A few more traffic jams

It is reported that the E411 is icy between Wavre and Brussels, be careful!

On the Charleroi side, you lose 15 minutes on the Nationale 5 between Gerpinnes and Couillet. A spreader is broken down in the left lane on the R3 from Charleroi near Fontaine l’Evêque towards Gouy.

In the province of Liège, the Nationale 633 is still impassable.

Several vehicles are stopped in the left lane and in the emergency lane near Crisnée on the E40 towards Liège.

We also report 15 minutes lost on the E42 Mons-Liège between the Verlaine Area and the Horion-Hozémont Area.

You still lose 30 minutes on the E42 Verviers – Saint-Vith between Chaineux and Verviers.

Traffic conditions are still very difficult on the E411 between Libramont and Arlon with almost an hour lost towards Luxembourg.

08:37 The most significant slowdowns are located in the south of the country

The most significant slowdowns this morning are located in the south of the country where an area of ​​precipitation is still present: you slow down, for example, 10 minutes on the E411 Namur towards Luxembourg between Neufchâteau and Rulles then 45 minutes between Habay and the Luxembourg border .

In the other direction, towards Namur, 15 minutes lost between Léglise and Neufchâteau.

The Police reported two trucks blocked in the Philippeville exit on the Nationale 97.

On the E19 Mons-Brussels, a truck is across the road near Havré. You slow down for 15 minutes from the Bois du Gard area.

To get to Brussels, the slowdowns are less significant than usual. The longest queues are on the E429 Tournai-Brussels between Tubize and Hal where you lose 15 minutes.

There are currently 549 km of cumulative queues on our road network.

08:16 Snow continues to fall in the south and disrupts traffic

Traffic is still particularly complicated in Wallonia and especially in the south of the country where snow continues to fall. On the E411, you lose 30 minutes between Rulles and Libramont-Chevigny then 25 minutes between Longlier and Transinne in the direction of Namur.

The E25 is completely paralyzed.

On the E40 Brussels-Liège, a vehicle has broken down in Crisnée in the left lane and a truck is in the emergency lane.

The Nationale 633 in Aywaille is impassable.

On the E42 Verviers-Saint-Vith, you are also slowed down between Chaineux and Ensival where you lose 20 minutes.

An accident is still in progress on the E19 Mons-Brussels near Saint-Denis. Two lanes are blocked towards Brussels.

In Brussels, the accident on the inner ring at Zaventem is still ongoing. On this inner ring you slow down for only 10 minutes between Strombeek-Bever and Machelen in the direction of Zaventem.

07h32436 km of queues on our roads

Traffic is more complicated than yesterday morning at this time with this snow and these patches of ice which complicate your circulation. There are currently 436 km of cumulative queues across our entire road network.

Quite a few trucks in difficulty like on the E42 at the Aire de Spy exit towards Liège. On the E411 in Longlier, in Neufchâteau in Léglise towards Brussels. In Neufchâteau towards Luxembourg.

In the Province of Liège, we remind you that heavy goods vehicles over 13 meters cannot travel on the E25 between the Loncin and Neufchâteau interchanges and on the E42 between Verviers and the German border. Finally, there is still this problem on the E411 Namur-Brussels near Aische-en-Refail in the direction of Brussels where the truck is being repaired, which implies the closure of the lane in the direction of Brussels. The contraflow lane is still accessible.

An accident has been reported on the Brussels inner ring road near Zaventem in the direction of Waterloo.

Finally, the accident on the E42 Brussels-Liège still slows you down at the Everberg Parking lot in the direction of Liège.

07:12 Traffic is complicated in Wallonia

Traffic is still quite problematic in Wallonia and especially in the south of the country on the E411, E25 and the Nationale 4.

On the E25 Liège-Neufchâteau, 6 heavy goods vehicles are in difficulty near Tilff. They are blocking the emergency lane.

Trucks are also in difficulty, for example on the E411 near Léglise towards Brussels. On this E411 but in the direction of Brussels, we proceed to repair the truck in Aische-en-Refail in the work zone. You are invited to exit at exit 12 “Eghezée” and follow the local diversions. So you slow down from Daussoulx.

On the Nationale 5, around ten trucks are still blocking the Couvin bypass.

An accident involving a truck has been reported on the E19 Mons-Brussels near Saint-Denis in the direction of Brussels.

Another accident was reported on the E40 Brussels-Liège near the Everberg car park.

Finally, in Brussels, a vehicle broke down on the outer ring road in Huizingen towards Halle. Traffic is still quite fluid on this Brussels ring road. The main roads have been cleared, unlike the secondary roads.

06:37 Accident on the E411

An accident involving a truck has been reported which will cause some traffic problems this morning on the E411 towards Brussels near Aische-en-Refail in the work zone. We will have to repair the truck and block the traffic lane towards Brussels. You will be asked to exit at exit 12 Eghezée and follow local diversions.

On the Nationale 5, around ten trucks are blocking the Couvin diversion. The police go to the scene.

It is in the south of the country that the situation is most complicated with quite a few scissor trucks like in Longlier and Neufchâteau.

Nationale 4 remains closed due to falling trees on the roadway in Hondelange.

06:10 The first slowdowns

The road alert phase is maintained in part of Wallonia.

Heavy goods vehicles over 13 meters cannot travel on the E25 between the Loncin and Neufchâteau interchanges and on the E42 between Verviers and the German border.

It is also on this E25 and also on the E411 towards Luxembourg that the slowdown zones are the most numerous, in both directions of traffic. Multiple slowdown zones such as between Habay and Sterpenich towards Luxembourg (+15 min) or between Habay and Longlier-Neuchâteau towards Namur (+20 min)

06:05 Be careful especially on secondary roads

As you can imagine, extreme caution is required on our entire road network this morning, especially on secondary roads.

The slippery conditions alert issued by the IRM remains in effect until noon.

This is why traffic is still very complicated in the Province of Hainaut, Namur, Liège and Luxembourg.

06:00 The state of our roads

With the snow that fell this Wednesday and during the night, follow the evolution of the state of our roads this Thursday morning