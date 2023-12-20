Traffic light agrees: breakthrough! Tougher asylum rules are coming | politics

#Traffic #light #agrees #breakthrough #Tougher #asylum #rules #coming #politics

Before Christmas, the issue of asylum suddenly moved very quickly – only that night in Brussels when there was an agreement on a tougher asylum course (border camps, returns, etc.). And now also in Berlin at the traffic lights.

Also interesting

Advertisement

Also interesting

Advertisement

▶︎ The SPD, Greens and FDP settled their dispute with the so-called German asylum package (asylum and easier naturalization in a package). It should go to the Bundestag in mid-January. The traffic light actually wanted to get the package through the Bundestag the previous week – but had also fallen out internally about it.

Now BILD has learned: The coalition has now agreed to significantly tighten up deportations, access to social benefits and the possibility of searching asylum accommodation.

FDP parliamentary group deputy Konstantin Kuhle (34) told BILD: “We are creating more order and control in migration policy. The practical deportation is made easier. Disincentives in the social system are reduced.”

The core of the agreement consists of the following points:

Deportations

▶︎ Deportation detention will be significantly expanded from ten to 28 days of detention (there was a dispute here).

▶︎ But: Anyone who ends up in custody for deportation has access to a lawyer (if they don’t already have one). But this also means that there is no need to announce deportation or detention (unlike now) – and the police first arrest the person and then take them to the judge, who orders custody. Despite the obligation to have a lawyer, this means a tightening of the rules.

also read

▶︎ Asylum seekers only get access to more social benefits (citizen’s benefit, etc.) after 36 months (previously 18) – so they remain in the lower payments according to the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act for 1.5 years. Goal: Incentives to come because of citizens’ money should be reduced.

▶︎ Deportations should generally be announced less (as little as possible) – even if small children live in the family.

▶︎ Nighttime – i.e. surprise – deportations should be simplified.

▶︎ Smugglers should be punished much harsher (increasing the criminal offense and penalties). This should enable better investigations and other investigative methods.

▶︎ During deportations, authorities will in future be able to enter and search rooms in shared accommodation other than those of the wanted person (previously forbidden!).

The German passport should be available more quickly in the future

Foto: picture alliance / Laci Perenyi

▶︎ Phones and other electronic devices should be easier to read from those who have entered the country illegally.

▶︎ Legally, the so-called “serious interest of the state in deportation” should be significantly tightened: there are now anti-Semitic and racist reasons.

▶︎ The situation is also tightened for intensive offenders: previously, the state’s “serious interest in deportation” only applied to serious crimes – not to many smaller ones. That will be changed: In the future, the state can also justify its urgent interest in expulsion with a series of smaller crimes (e.g. three thefts in a short period of time).

Naturalizations

▶︎ Basically, naturalization should remain simplified (after five years instead of eight) – but only for people who can support themselves, i.e. work.

▶︎ An exception will be created: people of the first generation of immigrants who have been here for decades and are cared for by their spouses. This is usually aimed at the wives of guest workers, who have always been looked after by their husbands and children.

▶︎ There is an additional tightening: anyone who has attracted attention through anti-Semitism (e.g. participation in banned hate demos) cannot become a German.

The traffic light parties want to announce more this afternoon.