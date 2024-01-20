Traffic resumed in Vama Siret, after a week of transporters’ protests. “They took them like out of the pot, in the evening!! A river of gendarmes and policemen”

#Traffic #resumed #Vama #Siret #week #transporters #protests #pot #evening #river #gendarmes #policemen

The Romanian Gendarmerie announced on Saturday morning that traffic in Siret Customs has been resumed, after several days of blockade, A large number of trucks are waiting to enter and leave the country.

Truck convoy on DN 2 PHOTO archive Adevărul

The protesters say they were surrounded by police and gendarmes, who told them that the spontaneous protest was no longer justified after so many days, but that they would have needed authorization.

Some of the protesters have gone home, others are still standing.

“They took them like out of the pot, last night!! A river of gendarmes and policemen convinced 30 farmers to say STOP in Siret Customs”, News.Bucovina.ro wrote on Facebook.

“In cooperation with the policemen from the Suceava County Police Inspectorate, our colleagues have been in constant contact with the protesters, through dialogue teams, in order to unblock road traffic on the European road E85, approximately 2 km from the Siret Border Crossing Point. At this moment, traffic is running under normal conditions in both directions, and the activity of processing tires from the city of Siret to Ukraine and vice versa will also be resumed. The gendarmes will remain on duty for the safety of the citizens, and in the event that they need help, we recommend that they request the support of the nearest gendarme patrol or call the single emergency number 112”, according to Roxanei Botezatu, sergeant major and spokesperson of the Suceava County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.