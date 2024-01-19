Tragedy at the “Saligny” High School in Bacău! A student was found hanged in the dormitory toilet

#Tragedy #Saligny #High #School #Bacău #student #hanged #dormitory #toilet

Tragic incident at a high school in Bacău! A student from Stănișești was found hanged in the toilet of the dormitory.

Archive photo

The general school inspector of the Bacău County School Inspectorate was informed by the management of the “Anghel Saligny” Technological High School in the municipality of Bacău about the fact that, this morning, a 9th grade student was found hanging in the toilet of the dormitory where he was staying.

The County Ambulance Service was immediately called, but unfortunately nothing more could be done to save him.

The County Police Inspectorate was also notified, which arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

The first indications show that the tragic incident took place as a result of a sentimental disappointment, and a note was also found in which the 15-year-old student explained his gesture. (source: ISJ Bacău press release)