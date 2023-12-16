Tragedy in Bucharest. A little girl fell from the fifth floor trying to reach the Christmas tree on the balcony. The little girl was hospitalized in critical condition

#Tragedy #Bucharest #girl #fell #floor #reach #Christmas #tree #balcony #girl #hospitalized #critical #condition

A five-year-old girl fell from the fifth floor trying to reach the tree stored for preservation on the balcony of the apartment. The unfortunate event took place on Baba Novac Street, Sector 3, Bucharest. Unfortunately, the little girl is in critical condition.

After she was stabilized, the girl was picked up and transported to the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital. She is currently in intensive care

On December 16, 2023, the Capital Police – Police Department 12 was notified, by calling 112, regarding the fact that a minor, aged 5, had fallen from the 5th floor of the block where she lives, located in Sector 3. Policemen from the aforementioned section went to the scene, and found that the reported aspects are confirmed.

“The police found in the green space, in front of block G13 at the address above, a minor who was bleeding from the head, in a state of unconsciousness. From the first checks, it turned out that the minor, who was in the house with her mother, taking advantage of the fact that the Christmas tree was positioned very close to the window of the room, opened the window and, inadvertently, lost her balance and fell”, the information states the police.

The policemen of Bucharest Section 12 are investigating the crime of culpable bodily harm, which will be reported to the competent Prosecutor’s Office.