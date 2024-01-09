Tragedy on E85! Two children died in the Răcăciuni accident, in which 4 adults and 4 minors were involved – UPDATE

#Tragedy #E85 #children #died #Răcăciuni #accident #adults #minors #involved #UPDATE

UPDATE 2: The car involved in the accident with 8 victims, including two dead children, had summer tires, announces IPJ Bacău.

“A 28-year-old driver, from Vrancea county, while driving a car equipped with summer tires, on the direction of Bacău – Adjud, lost control of the direction, entered the opposite direction and left the roadway, colliding with a tree. There were 3 adults and 4 minors in the car”, according to the police.

The consequences of the accident are:

• ⁠2 minors (1 and 3 years old) – rear passengers – declared dead after resuscitation;

•⁠⁠driver and right front passenger (man, 30 years old) – seriously injured;

• ⁠⁠2 minors (1 and 6 years old) – rear passengers – slightly injured;

• ⁠⁠2 women (23 and 28 years old) – rear passengers – slightly injured.

Traffic is blocked in both directions for the intervention.

The driver was tested with the breathalyzer and drug test, the result was negative.

UPDATE: When the intervention forces arrived, two minors were in cardiorespiratory arrest. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made by the medical crews, they were declared dead.

The other six victims involved in the accident are conscious, with multiple traumas, being taken over by the SMURD and SAJ ambulances, in order to transport them to the hospital unit.

Original news:

A few moments ago, the Băcău firemen were requested to intervene in Răcăciuni commune, on E85, following a call announcing the occurrence of a road accident.

As a matter of urgency, a fire truck with water and foam, an extrication, a SMURD ambulance, a TIM ambulance, a Multiple Victim Transport ambulance and three SAJ ambulances were dispatched to the indicated place.

Following the recognition, it was found that the road accident involved a car in which there were eight people (four adults and four children).

The intervention is dynamic.

We will come back