Tragic Christmas: a young married couple who were on their way to announce that they were expecting a baby died in a terrible car accident

The family of Krisztofer, who fell from the Várpalota hammer swing, demands hundreds of millions from the technical university

The incident happened six years ago: a huge hammer swing fell apart during a walk in Várpalotá, from which the then 18-year-old Krisztofer fell.









Blikk summarized what happened to Kristófer six years ago: he fell from a swing in the Castle Palace, then hit his head on the bench from a height of 15 meters, and after that he lay in a coma for a long time. He suffered skull injuries with permanent disability, it is difficult for him to speak and move, his health will never be the same.

However, Krisztofer’s family did not receive a single forint from the compensation.

“We waited for the end of the criminal proceedings to initiate the compensation lawsuit. We filed the claim only after the operator of the structure, as well as the owner, and the man who technically verified the machine were finally convicted. In relation to Krisztofer, the payment of HUF 90 million in damages and annuity, as well as the costs incurred in connection with the accident compensation for damages, and the payment of approximately HUF 94 million in compensation for relatives is included in the claim.

The defendants are the operating company and the Budapest University of Technology, which employs the engineer. The former did not dispute the claim, it became final against him, so only the representative of the university will have to participate in the series of negotiations starting in October.”

– the family’s legal representative, Dr. Balázs Karkosák.

“We have started enforcement proceedings against the operating company, but we have no illusions, we will not get anything from them. The enforcement officer tried in vain, the company has no assets that can be enforced”

– added the lawyer, who also said that the Budapest University of Technology is being sued because it was involved in the accident because the assistant professor and expert in their employ certified the swing as if the structure was not even suitable for its function.

Thus, the Krisztofers are forced to demand HUF 100 million from the university in a civil lawsuit.







