Tragic ‘mischief’: takes his mother’s car without permission; he crashes and kills his friend

It seemed like a “helpless prank,” but it cost her friend her life and now she’ll have to face a lot more than her mom’s scolding.

A man identified as José Luis crashed his car this morning in the Estrella de David neighborhood, in Arteaga, Coahuilaafter taking him out without his mother’s permission to go drinking with two friends.

José Luis was traveling with two friends and a cousin. Cinthya Anahí, 24 years old He was co-pilot and died at the scene of the accident; in the back he traveled Wendy Yuliana, who survived with José Luis; both They were taken in serious condition to IMSS number 2.

The fourth young man was the driver’s cousin and was unharmed.

This was the accident

The crash occurred at 2:15 in the morning at the height of the Star of David colony. A 911 call reported the accident, stating that two people were trapped inside the car.

Cinthya Anahia died when the paramedics, elements of Civil protection and police arrived at the scene of the crash.

José Luis’s cousin was there, who He confessed that he had taken his mother’s car without permission to go out drinking with his friends and him..

The four were heading towards Saltilloalong the Valdez Sánchez Extension, when he lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a sand slope.

