#Traian #Băsescu #ends #political #career

Traian Băsescu ends his political career in the European Parliament. The former president was no longer co-opted, for a new mandate, on the list of candidates of the United Right Alliance, of which PMP is a part.

Traian Băsescu has reached the end of his political career, according to PMP president Eugen Tomac. The former president will not be among the candidates of the United Right Alliance, for the summer European parliament elections.

The former president is currently hospitalized in the Central Military Hospital, in Bucharest, for the treatment of some health problems. He did not take part in the launch event of the United Right Alliance candidates at the end of the week. Eugen Tomac confirmed that Traian Băsescu decided to end his career as an active politician with the mandate in the European Parliament.

“Mr. President has announced for a very, very long time that he is no longer active in politics, and in a way, in an absolutely natural way, we knew that he no longer wanted political competition. He was no longer involved in the PMP activity either”, declared Eugen Tomac.

However, added Eugen Tomac, former head of state Traian Băsescu remained in contact with PMP leaders. They asked for his opinion whenever they thought it was needed. But, officially, the MEP repeated, the former president announced his intention to retire

“For a very, very long time, he has informed us all that he no longer wants to do active politics and has not been involved in our activity at all. But, I repeat, it doesn’t mean that we didn’t communicate and didn’t dare whenever we felt the need to ask him for a point of view”, concluded Eugen Tomac. Photo source: Razvan Valcaneantu/EVZ

The former president is hospitalized

Former president Traian Băsescu was hospitalized at the end of the week in the Central Military Hospital. Aged 72, he complained of feeling unwell and went to the hospital unit on Friday evening. Later, following investigations and analyses, it was determined that he was suffering from influenza A.

Meanwhile, his health condition has been stabilized and is developing positively. Even so, according to the medical staff, Traian Băsescu complains of fatigue and even has speech difficulties.

“Unfortunately, he is in this situation, being in the hospital, but I contacted him precisely to assure him that we, who have always been with his lordship, remain by his side and wish him good health. I appreciated that he answered me. He is a man who has an unmistakable voice and is always in a good mood. This time, it wasn’t the same and that’s why I didn’t insist. I was always used to hearing him, regardless of the context, full of good humor and with a different tone”, declared Eugen Tomac.

The PMP leader specified that he did not go into details with Traian Băsescu about his state of health, but only conveyed the good thoughts of the PMP team.

Basescu kissed on the forehead by Jean-Claude Juncker Photo source: video capture

Traian Băsescu, a sparkling career

The current PMP MEP had a political career that spanned almost 34 years. During this entire period he held almost all the important positions in the state. Without making a rigorous review, we recall that Băsescu was a parliamentarian, minister of transport, mayor of the capital and, finally, president of Romania, for two terms.

He is about to end his political career, if the decision to withdraw remains unchanged, from the position of European parliamentarian.

He was a bubbly president who left no one indifferent, through his public appearances, but also thanks to his direct statements. Over time he has stirred up many controversies through his actions and been involved in a lot of conflicts. Most of all, however, he came out victorious.

Traian Băsescu overthrew the Ciorbea government, set up the Bucharest kiosks and, twice, retained his position as president, after being suspended.