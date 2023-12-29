TRAIL – UTCS – Reunion Islanders fall under the spell

Sylvaine Cussot wins the ultimate 122km event

The fourth edition of the Ultra trek of the sacred hills of Analamanga brought together more than seven hundred runners including Reunion stars.

International success. Participants and journalists from Reunion say they are attracted by the organization of the Ultra Trek of the Sacred Hills (UTCS) in November. Some have discovered the Analamanga region. It is a three-stage trail organized by the Tananarive Regional Tourism Office (Ortana). The hikers had the choice of doing just one stage and the most courageous opted for the long distance of 122 km.

The 2023 version was marked by the participation of two stars from the Little Island in this case Sylvaine Cussot, winner of the ultimate women’s event and Libéra Fontaine, leader at the end of the first stage but had to give up in due to the after-effects of his injury after a fall while cycling in Reunion. In an interview, Sylvaine Cussot happily mentioned, “I’ll definitely come back.” On her Facebook account, she did not fail to say how much she enjoyed this stay in Madagascar, a country that she discovered for the first time at the same time as UTCS.

“Adorable physiotherapists to massage us, a good meal eaten in a classroom and a local beer sipped on a school desk in the middle of the playground… I’m bringing home a nice trophy with this women’s victory, but above all I comes home even richer with human encounters. …Madagascar, we will meet again, that’s for sure,” she reiterated.

Belle promotion

Reunionese journalists Nicolas Bouscaren and Merlène Chane See Chu from Run Sport 974 and Roland Chane from Exclusif.re de Réunion sport provided coverage of the event. They subsequently publicized it at home. L’Exclusif.re published on November 17 chose as its title “An Ultra-trail full of future”. Between the lines, we can read “what a great adventure this Ultra trail in the sacred hills of Madagascar! … There were more than seven hundred runners and hikers to wet their jerseys, taking in the magnificent landscapes offered by Mother Nature.”

The journalist had obviously reported the success of the Reunion trail runner, “Sylvaine Cussot succeeds Jessica Lassara, the women were very present on the sacred hills of Analamanga and not to pretend! A great fight began between the Malagasy runners Angela Nirinasoa and Dina Rabesandratana and the Réunionnaises Libéra Fontaine and Sylvaine Cussot. All four were going to offer us spectacle and suspense throughout these three days.” Thanks to these articles and broadcasts, Reunion’s participation in the next edition will be more and more massive.

Serge Rasanda

