Trailer for Halo season two shows Master Chief’s return in epic battle on planet

Today, 2:02 PM, Dave Scholting

Paramount+ releases footage for the second season of its sci-fi series Halo starring Pablo Schreiber.

“I don’t see defeat. And I don’t see surrender.” These words set the tone for the Halo season two trailer.

In the second season, there is war in Reach with Covenant Forces preparing to attack the planet for an epic interstellar battle. We also see more key moments from the games in season two.

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the aftermath of a shocking event on a deserted planet, John can’t shake the feeling that his war is about to change and he risks everything to prove what no one else wants to believe – that the Covenant is preparing to conquer the greatest to attack humanity’s stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink of collapse, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humanity’s salvation or extinction: the Halo.

Set in the universe that first appeared in 2001 with the launch of the first Halo game on Xbox, the series depicts an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

David Wiener (Brave New World (2020)) is showrunner and executive producer.

In addition to Schreiber, Natascha McElhone stars in the series as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season. Other returning cast members include Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Fiona O’Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey return as regular cast members in season two.

New cast members include Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (The Terror) and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

The first two episodes of the new season will premiere worldwide on Thursday, February 8, in all countries where Paramount+ is available.

Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. Wiener produces alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Kiki Wolfkill is executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

You can watch the trailer for Halo’s second season below.