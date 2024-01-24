Train drivers in Germany are on strike again: train traffic disrupted for days

#Train #drivers #Germany #strike #train #traffic #disrupted #days

EPAEmpty platform in Germany

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 09:10

Deutsche Bahn train drivers have started their longest strike to date. They plan to strike for six days, until Monday at 6 p.m.

The strike in freight transport started last night. Passenger transport was added last night. Deutsche Bahn expects that train traffic will be significantly disrupted until Monday and that a large number of trains will not run. In many cases, travelers will have to look for alternatives.

Demand: more pay

The machinists’ union GDL is demanding higher wages for its members. There is also a conflict about shortening the working week while retaining wages.

Deutsche Bahn is outraged by the strike and calls it irresponsible. The company made a new offer on Friday. “DB is looking for a compromise and the union is unnecessarily aggravating the conflict. We offer up to 13 percent more pay and the opportunity to work 37 hours a week with full pay.”

That doesn’t go far enough for the union. This requires that drivers can go from a 38-hour working week to 35 hours while retaining a salary.

It is the fourth strike in a short time. German Chancellor Scholz said he would like to see constructive discussions between DB and the union quickly. The Minister of Transport is also critical of the labor dispute and says that both parties should return to the negotiating table.

Significant damage to industry

The strike affects not only commuters, but also industries that rely heavily on freight transport, such as car manufacturers and the chemical industry. The automotive industry trade association said in a statement: “The announced six-day railway strike is putting pressure on transport logistics in Germany and Europe and therefore also on companies in the German automotive industry.”

The German industry association BDI warns that the damage caused by the strike will increase quickly and significantly: “With a six-day strike, it is not unrealistic to expect losses that could total up to 1 billion euros.”

International train traffic is also affected by the strike. For example, the intercity between Amsterdam and Berlin will not run during the strike. This also applies to the ICE International between Amsterdam and Frankfurt and the Nightjet night trains.