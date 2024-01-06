Train traffic on the Ełk – Olsztyn route has been suspended: Radio Olsztyn

Photo PKP Polish Railway Lines

Due to the fault, long-distance trains were suspended on the route from Ełk to Olsztyn and vice versa. As Przemysław Zieliński from the PKP PLK press team explains, in the morning there was a defect in the Inter City train on the Białystok-Szczecin Główny route, which blocked one of the tracks.

The diesel locomotive is to pull the entire train to unblock the passage. The passengers were transported by buses to Olsztyn. Another train was also canceled due to this situation.

Another train from the same carrier on the Gdynia Główna – Ełk – Warszawa route was also canceled. On the Ełk – Olsztyn section, travelers will be taken on a further bus journey. For Polregio trains, these changes do not matter. Regional trains run according to schedule.

– he adds Przemysław Zieliński.

The train defect that forced such changes is not related to winter – added the PKP PLK spokesman. Przemysław Zieliński also recommends that before embarking on a journey, check the passenger portal, where information about train routes is updated on an ongoing basis.

Listen to the statement

Author: W. Chromy
Editor: B. Świerkowska-Chromy

