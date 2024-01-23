Trainer denounces this rider in La Rinconada for disagreement

#Trainer #denounces #rider #Rinconada #disagreement

This Sunday, January 21, 2024, the second meeting of the year was held at the La Rinconada racecourse with a schedule of ten races, where the Zulian rider Ángel Alciro Castillo became the figure of the day by achieving four victories in five presentations , while coach Riccardo D’Angelo achieved four wins with his team.

In the last race of Sunday afternoon, in a test reserved for females five years old and older, losers or debutants, at a distance of 1,100 meters, 13 horses ran, where trainer José Luis Balzan entered Sweet Flower, with the mount of the apprentice Deyker Acosta, who would arrive seventh at the end of the race, which was won by Luce Di Luna, of the trainer Rubén Lanz.

At the end of the test, trainer Balzan filed a complaint against the trainee Acosta for dissatisfaction with the performance of the Sweet Flower specimen. Therefore, the Board of Commissioners of the INH decides to open an Administrative Investigation Opening, in accordance with articles 5,14,17,18 and 262 of the National Racing Regulations.

In addition, notify the trainer José Luis Balzan and the apprentice rider Deyker Acosta to appear before the Office of the Resident Commissioner of the INH, this Monday, January 22, 2023, between 9:30 and 10:00 in the morning, to render interview.

This was announced by the National Board of Commissioners in the final resolutions, which were issued after meeting number two of the 2024 season, which took place at the La Rinconada racecourse.