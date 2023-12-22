‘Training must be overhauled’

#Training #overhauled

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 12:06

Some of the training for boas needs to be overhauled to improve the image. This is what boa union chairman Richard Gerrits of the ACP said in response to the commotion caused by a broadcast of Today Inside. Columnist and program maker Özcan Akyol said “if you can’t do anything anymore, you become a boa”.

Akyol described in the broadcast on Monday that he saw how a parcel deliverer was fined by a boa. “But why not a warning first?” he asked at the table VI. Presenter Johan Derksen goes one step further: “Yes Eus, there are people you should not give a uniform.”

Since that statement, BOAs say they have been bothered by comments on the street all week. And the image of the more than 25,000 boas was not good, the union chairman agrees. “People still have the image of parking attendants writing out tickets from 30 years ago,” says Gerrits. According to him, that image is no longer correct.

Enforcement officer, supervisor or boa?

There is a difference between an enforcer, a supervisor and a boa. For example, boas carry a baton, pepper spray and a firearm, although this depends on the type of boa. In some municipalities, tasks are taken over from the police, such as transporting a suspect. Enforcement officers and supervisors do not carry weapons, but they do have the same uniform.

Moreover, says the union chairman, the DHL boy Akyol is talking about had indeed been warned several times. “Boas should simply warn first, they will not be so quick to issue a fine.”

Boa Luïse van der Zouw also finds the comments “a bit sad”, she said yesterday OP1. Youth boa Jackie also responds on Instagram that she would like to invite men to come along with a boa.

The union itself would like to see the boa training courses scrutinized. The chairman is not referring to the 3-year MBO Enforcement, Supervision and Safety course, but rather to the other courses that still exist around it.

For example, LOI offers a six-month course, but that does not mean you can start working as a boa. In Amsterdam you can follow a six-month training course to become a police officer, “although these are people who often already have a police background.”

Separate courses

According to Richard Gerrits, all those separate training institutes do not help the boa’s image, because it makes it seem as if anyone can do that work. “And that is not the case, it is really a 3-year course.”

In the meantime, the union is considering improving its image with a name change. Outgoing security minister Yesilgöz thinks this is “too much honor” for the men of VI, she responds just before the cabinet meeting.

“For example, not bashing them with lame nonsense would help. The fact that you talk this way from your easy chair about people who do honest work and are there for your and my safety hurts me; it is my job to stand up for the boas.”