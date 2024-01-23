Trains around Utrecht Central Station will start running again after a power outage | Domestic

#Trains #Utrecht #Central #Station #start #running #power #outage #Domestic

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:06 PM Update: 8 hours ago

The trains to and from Utrecht Central Station will start running again. Train traffic was halted for about four hours on Monday due to a short power outage at Abcoude. Train passengers must take delays and cancellations into account for the rest of the evening.

The NS advises travelers to keep an eye on the journey planner for the time being, because train traffic is still seriously disrupted.

The brief power outage occurred around 5 p.m. at Abcoude. As a result, switches and signals between Utrecht Central Station and Amsterdam Central Station could not be operated. For this reason, train traffic was also disrupted on other routes around Utrecht. Around 9 p.m. NS and ProRail reported that the disruptions had been resolved.

Due to the problems during rush hour, stations became busy with stranded travelers. The NS previously announced that it would not use buses on the Amsterdam-Utrecht route because there were too many affected passengers.

Trains also came to a standstill in various places. It is not clear how many travelers have been stuck. The NS guided the trains back to a station.

Affected travelers can get money back

Travelers who have suffered from the delays can get their money back. “If travelers are delayed by more than half an hour, they will receive half of the train ticket back. If they are delayed by more than an hour, the full fare will be refunded. Travelers can request a refund on our website,” NS reports on its own website.

Stranded travelers at Utrecht Central Station can also receive a free cup of coffee or tea.

Image: David Haakman

