Trains around Utrecht Central Station will start running again after a power outage | Domestic

#Trains #Utrecht #Central #Station #start #running #power #outage #Domestic

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:06 PM Update: 8 hours ago

The trains to and from Utrecht Central Station will start running again. Train traffic was halted for about four hours on Monday due to a short power outage at Abcoude. Train passengers must take delays and cancellations into account for the rest of the evening.

The NS advises travelers to keep an eye on the journey planner for the time being, because train traffic is still seriously disrupted.

The brief power outage occurred around 5 p.m. at Abcoude. As a result, switches and signals between Utrecht Central Station and Amsterdam Central Station could not be operated. For this reason, train traffic was also disrupted on other routes around Utrecht. Around 9 p.m. NS and ProRail reported that the disruptions had been resolved.

Due to the problems during rush hour, stations became busy with stranded travelers. The NS previously announced that it would not use buses on the Amsterdam-Utrecht route because there were too many affected passengers.

Trains also came to a standstill in various places. It is not clear how many travelers have been stuck. The NS guided the trains back to a station.

Affected travelers can get money back

Travelers who have suffered from the delays can get their money back. “If travelers are delayed by more than half an hour, they will receive half of the train ticket back. If they are delayed by more than an hour, the full fare will be refunded. Travelers can request a refund on our website,” NS reports on its own website.

Also Read:  Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic

Stranded travelers at Utrecht Central Station can also receive a free cup of coffee or tea.

  • Jan 22, 2024 at 5:59 PM

    Power outage paralyzes train traffic around Utrecht

Image: David Haakman

Read more about:

NSutrecht central Domestic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The US and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024
The US and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024
Posted on
Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Posted on
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News