Trains crossing the fire are a terrifying sight

#Trains #crossing #fire #terrifying #sight

It’s so cold in Chicago that they heat the railroad switches with gas flames.

Chicago also has harsh winters, so much so that sometimes the railroad companies heat the switches to keep them serviceable. And sometimes the gas-heated rails are on fire, as in the video below under the Metra trains:

It’s so cold in Chicago that officials have set fire to railroad tracks just to keep the Metra trains moving. pic.twitter.com/33ZSLyOWWW — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) January 16, 2024

About the phenomenon Chicago Sun Times wrote in more detail: essentially, this is necessary so that the trains can change tracks smoothly. According to Metra, trains go into “fail-safe” mode when switches freeze or become clogged and cannot connect to another track. In this case, the train stops until the jam is cleared.

Amtrak, Metra, and other rail operators therefore often heat switchgear in a variety of ways, including natural gas-fired flames. This week, Chicago experienced its coldest weather since 1996, after three straight days of temperatures below -15 degrees Celsius.

Of course, the phenomenon is not new at all, in Chicago, the gearboxes have to be heated in many winters, as in 2019:

Sometimes hot air blowers or heating pipes are used. The flames can sometimes cause damage to the rail ledges, requiring some to be replaced each year, but the method is still safe and effective because operators are “much more able to control the flames,” Metra said.

“It is important to note that diesel fuel only burns under pressure and heat, not with an open flame. That is why it is completely safe to operate our locomotives and railcars above the relay heaters,” added Metra.

You may also be interested in:

Click here only if you are interested in the most beautiful girls!

We hope you get to it, because there are a lot of them!

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

Our supported and recommended content