Tralmak continues to “pull” Jagr’s team and ends up at the head of the snipers

Eduards Tralmak | Photo: Roman Mareš

Czech Republic

Latvian striker Eduard Tralmak stood out with two goals in the Czech hockey extra league match, his Kladno “Rytīrži” recognized the superiority of “Mlada Boleslav” with the result 3:4 in the post-game shootout.

Tralmak scored the first goal for himself and the team in the seventh minute, when he realized the awarded free kick. On the other hand, for the second time, the Latvian hockey player was accurate at the end of the second period, realizing the numerical majority, which reached 3:3 on the scoreboard. This season, Tralmak scored 24 points (16+8) in 33 games. With 16 accurate shots, he currently shares the second place in the list of the best snipers in the Czech Extra League.

In another game Kristaps Ziles and John Yak “Verva” from Litvinova beat the hockey players of Česke Budejovice “Motor” 4:3 in extra time. Zile led the way with the team’s third goal, while Yak earned an assist on the deciding goal in overtime. There was also an assist Ralf Freibergwhen he lost to Pardubice with 2:3 with Hradec Králov’s Mountfield.

Germany

Latvian goalkeeper Kristers Gudļevski lost in overtime with the Bremerhaven “Fischtown Penguins” in the German Hockey League (DEL) game on Friday. “Fischtown Pinguins” lost to Cologne “Haie” with the score 1:2 (0:0, 0:1, 1:0, 0:1) at home.

The Latvian goalkeeper saved 18 opponents’ shots, or 90% of shots. With 76 points in 37 games, the Fishtown Penguins are in first place in the tournament table in the 14-team competition. Latvian specialist Edgars Lūsiņš works as goalkeeper coach of “Fischtown Pinguins”.

Also Read:  Relegation returns to Mexican soccer

