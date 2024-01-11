Transcend presents external SSDs with 4TB capacity – Computer – News

#Transcend #presents #external #SSDs #4TB #capacity #Computer #News

Transcend has presented five new external SSDs. Two of them are available in 4TB versions. The ESD410C is a drive that must be able to withstand a beating, the ESD360C is a lighter, less sturdy version.

Both 4TB SSDs can handle speeds of 20Gbit/s via USB and read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, but only the ESD410C has an IPX5 rating for water resistance and can survive a three-meter drop. The ESD360C has the same technical features, but a lighter and less sturdy housing. Where the ESD410C weighs 65g, the ESD360C is 35g.

Both SSDs have a USB-C input and come with cables to connect them to a USB-C port or a USB-A connection. There is also a backup button that works with the proprietary Elite software. ranscend also announced cheaper external SSDs, namely the ESD330C and ESD320A. The C in 330C stands for USB-C, the A in 320A for USB-A. The fifth is the ESD265C. Transcend does not mention prices and delivery times.

Also Read:  Software-update: Qubes OS 4.2.0 - Computer - Downloads

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Posted on
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
Posted on
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News