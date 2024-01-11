Transcend presents external SSDs with 4TB capacity – Computer – News

#Transcend #presents #external #SSDs #4TB #capacity #Computer #News

Transcend has presented five new external SSDs. Two of them are available in 4TB versions. The ESD410C is a drive that must be able to withstand a beating, the ESD360C is a lighter, less sturdy version.

Both 4TB SSDs can handle speeds of 20Gbit/s via USB and read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, but only the ESD410C has an IPX5 rating for water resistance and can survive a three-meter drop. The ESD360C has the same technical features, but a lighter and less sturdy housing. Where the ESD410C weighs 65g, the ESD360C is 35g.

Both SSDs have a USB-C input and come with cables to connect them to a USB-C port or a USB-A connection. There is also a backup button that works with the proprietary Elite software. ranscend also announced cheaper external SSDs, namely the ESD330C and ESD320A. The C in 330C stands for USB-C, the A in 320A for USB-A. The fifth is the ESD265C. Transcend does not mention prices and delivery times.