Transfer and Mauro Icardi words from Okan Buruk | beIN SPORTS Türkiye

#Transfer #Mauro #Icardi #words #Okan #Buruk

Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk made a statement about Mauro Icardi, who did not play in the yellow-red team due to his injury, and the transfer developments.

Regarding the transfer, Buruk said, “We need a left back. We want to use Barış up front. We will make a decision when it comes to midfield and attack. But the priority is the left back position. Will anyone leave? Of course, we will make decisions depending on the situation of leaving. Is it possible to sell a player? Offer “Will he come? We have a very valuable squad. There are offers for many of our players. We will decide in the future.” said.

“Will Mauro Icardi play in the Trabzonspor match?” Answering the question, Okan Buruk said, “I think he can be in the squad.”

The coach of the yellow-red team said about Argentinian striker Icardi, “We gave Mauro Icardi a certain rest period. He will start training slowly on Wednesday. We will check the condition of his foot and face. He is preparing within the program we gave. We will evaluate his condition for the weekend. He may be in the squad for the Trabzonspor match.” I am thinking.” made the statement.