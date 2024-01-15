Transfer coup: Tillmitsch Panthers sign two top players from the second division! – Football Styria – results, tables and goal scorers from all STMK leagues.

#Transfer #coup #Tillmitsch #Panthers #sign #top #players #division #Football #Styria #results #tables #goal #scorers #STMK #leagues

Details Sunday, January 14, 2024 11:05 p.m

SV Fleischereimaschinen Schenk Tillmitsch strikes twice on the transfer market. The Panthers, who, as newcomers, are in an impressive third place in the fall table of the state league, have grabbed two top players from the 2nd league – one is even from the reigning fall champions GAK 1902, the other comes from the ranks of DSV Leoben. The two players are true top-class players and are no strangers to the league.

Tillmitsch borrows Sebastian Jost from GAK

Sebastian Jost changes from the Mur to the Laßnitz. The 17-year-old defender comes from the Graz Red Jackets talent factory. He was given a young professional contract there and is now expected to gain match practice with the Panthers. For this reason, he was loaned to Tillmitsch until the summer. GAK sports director Dieter Elsneg praises the young players and sees the loan to Tillmitsch as an optimal opportunity for the player to develop further.

The second newcomer is also a real top-class player. Thomas Maier is now lacing up his shoes at SV Tillmitsch. The midfielder learned to play football at KSV 1919 and after two years at Vienna Viktoria returned to Styria to DSV Leoben. The 25-year-old rose from the regional league to the 2nd league with the Obersteirians and was an important part of Mission 2028. His contract runs until the summer, but he should be signed beyond that. Some clubs were interested in him – including his former club SC Wiener Viktoria with their coach Toni Polster – “Charly” Maier decided on Tillmitsch and his coach Bernd Windisch and against the club from the Regionalliga East.

Thomas Maier strengthens the Panthers’ midfield

With these two players and the 23-year-old Hungarian Locksmith Kirill Zolta, who joins Tillmitsch from SPG Edelserpentin (Burgenlandliga), the squad planning has been completed. The Panthers’ path is clear; more and more young talents will wear the Panthers’ uniform in the future.

Statements:

Marcel Hofer, sports director Tillmitsch:

to Sebastian Jost…

“With Sebastian, one of the current super talents is coming to us. We are very happy that we can play our part in his career and take him to the next level. Sebastian is one of the stars of the future. It is an honor for us too he found his way to us.”

to Thomas Maier…

“I’m particularly pleased that a young professional footballer like Charly Maier has found his way to Tillmitsch. After a few discussions, we were able to fix the transfer and guide Thomas to us in Tillmitsch. Many thanks also to DSV Leoben for the great handling “This transfer. We are really looking forward to Charly. I am convinced that he will be an absolute enrichment for us both in terms of sport and as a person.”

Thomas Maier, neo-player Tillmitsch:

“There were great conversations with Tillmitsch. The project seemed very familiar to me. The club has goals and visions, I like that. I’m looking forward to being a Panther in the future.”

Wordrap with player Thomas “Charly” Maier:

Your most memorable game or your most important goal?

“In the game between DSV Leoben and ASK Voitsberg, I scored 2-0 from 18 meters in front of 4,000 visitors shortly before half-time. You never forget a moment like that.”

What moment shaped your career?

“I was very moved by my starting eleven debut in Kapfenberg. I started playing for the Falken when I was 17. We won against St. Pölten, that was great.”

Your favorite dish?

“Shrimp with rice”

Your favorite drink?

“Apricot Pago with tap water”

Your favorite club?

“FC Barcelona”

Your favorite player?

“Definitely Messi, he’s the same size as me but has a different style of play.”

What do not you like at all?

“Unreliability and dishonesty”

What do you particularly like?

“Playing football – I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

Are there any specific goals you would like to achieve in your career?

“To get into the Bundesliga.”

Who will be champions in the national league?

“It will be very tight at the front. In the end, SV Fleischereimaschinen Schenk Tillmitsch will hopefully prevail.”

Who will be relegated from the national league?

“Due to the current table situation, SV Frauental will have a very difficult time. Everything is open in the other relegation zones and relegation, the state league is more exciting than ever before.”

by René Dretnik

Photos: RIPU Sportfotos, GAK and SV Tillmitsch