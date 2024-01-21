Transfer gaining momentum: ‘English top club presses for Antonio Nusa’ – Football News

#Transfer #gaining #momentum #English #top #club #presses #Antonio #Nusa #Football #News

Antonio Nusa is hot on the transfer market. His performances at Club Brugge could earn him a nice transfer.

Antonio Nusa is Club Brugge’s star this season. The Norwegian attacker has already made a big impression and can now secure a top transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur has been flirting with Nusa for a while now, but other European top clubs are also showing interest. For that reason, Spurs now want to push for the 18-year-old Club Brugge player. This is reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert also knows that Nusa does not want to leave at the moment. Tottenham, for example, could buy Nusa this winter and loan him to Club Brugge until the end of this season.