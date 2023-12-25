TRANSFER HOUR: ‘Man City loses strongman, Inter still wants JPL trendsetter’

#TRANSFER #HOUR #Man #City #loses #strongman #Inter #JPL #trendsetter

The end of the calendar year is fast approaching and so the winter mercato will soon open its doors again. Many teams from home and abroad have started to roll out their transfer plans for January. It continues to rain news and rumors. VoetbalNieuws collects the most important of these every day in the Transfer Hour.

International seems increasingly on the verge of Tajon Buchanan bee Club Brugge to remove. Only the clubs still have to find an agreement and Blauw-Zwart would hope for a total transfer fee of 15 million euros. At Inter they hope to be able to reduce that price and conclude a deal on a loan with a purchase option.

In addition, the Nerazzurri would have added a second trendsetter from the Jupiler Pro League to their list. They would also pay close attention to the development of Pierre Dwomoh to follow. The 19-year-old midfielder is having a strong season at RWDMwhich rents him with purchase option from Antwerp. In addition to Inter, Dwomoh is also said to be on the radar of Leicester City, Lazio in FC Porto.

At Club they hope that they will not lose any more strong players after Buchanan. However, there is a lot of interest in it Andreas Skov Olsenwhich would be sought after by Arsenal. The Dane himself stated a few days ago that a winter transfer is not an option for him.

Abroad

Manchester City In recent mercato’s we have already seen several strong names leave and they still have to fear the departure of a strong player in the coming months. Bernard Silva signed a new contract last summer, but it would also include a buyout sum of 60 million euros. The 29-year-old Portuguese has been highly sought after in recent transfer periods and so some clubs will carefully monitor the situation.

Liverpool would think of the arrival of a Red Devil in January. After all, the Reds see Mohamed Salah leaving for the Africa Cup and therefore an extra wing attacker would be welcome. That’s what they would have set their sights on Johan Bakayokoalthough the chance seems very small that the young winger will be in January PSV will want to leave.

Bee Real Madrid they are looking for an extra defender in the winter after the prolonged absence of David Alaba. Many names are mentioned, including now that of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman does not always play catch-up Bayern Munich, which is therefore willing to cooperate in a transfer for 60 million euros. Another option would be to use him as a bargaining chip in a deal for Aurélien Tchouameni of Antonio Rüdigerbut Real doesn’t like that.