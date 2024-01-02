Transfer kick! Levski arranged a new Brazilian

#Transfer #kick #Levski #arranged #Brazilian

Levski will attract another Brazilian footballer. The Blues are about to secure the services of former Lokomotiv Sofia player Jonata Machado, Tema Sport writes. The information about the transfer was reinforced by the 24-year-old Brazilian, who already followed the Blues on social networks.

Machado is currently a footballer for Bolivia’s Jorge Wilsterman, who finished eighth in the local Primera Division. He plays as a defensive midfielder, but also acts as a right-back. Mashado will be an alternative to Andrian Kraev and Jeremy Petris.

The two refuse to renew their contracts, which expire in five months. The Brazilian’s contract with Jorge Wilsterman has expired and he will move to Levski as a free agent. The signing of Machado will bring Guerena’s Brazilian squad to six, but it is almost certain that at least one of them will be sold during the winter break.